Six Stars sign to play baseball in college

Six members of the Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball team got together Friday at Pete Lien Memorial Field and signed letters-of-intent to play baseball in college.
They include: Logan Ammerman, Tate Walker, J.T. Kostenbauer, Mitchell Sand, Logan Miller and Gage Darrow.
Logan Ammerman, Dawson Community College, Glendive, Mont.
On why he chose Dawson Community College: "I knew a friend who went there to coach their basketball team, and I kind of looked into them and they are not too far away. I thought it would be a good fit."
On the playing baseball on the next level: Ammerman plans to play first base. "It is exciting to keep playing baseball and not being done quite yet. Hopefully I can push myself to get better."
Ammerman plans to study orthopedics and he wants to be an orthopedics surgeon
Mitchell Sand, Bismarck State College, Bismarck, N.D.
On why he chose Bismarck: "They have a pretty baseball program and the school is good. I'm obviously going there to be a student-athlete.
On the playing baseball on the next level: Sand will be a pitcher."It will take a little more than American Legion, I imagine it will be tougher. We have a group chat with all of the players, so I am getting to know the Bismarck boys.
Sand plans to study criminal justice in college and he hopes to be a police officer.
Gage Darrow, Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Ariz.
On why he chose Grand Canyon: "It's down in Arizona and I love the weather. I look forward to playing baseball there. I just want to keep playing and have some fun."
On the playing baseball on the next level: He will play second base on the club team: "It is going to take a lot more work. It will be a lot of fun."
Darrow plans to study biology in college and he wants to be a physical therapist.
Tate Walker, Ellsworth Community College, Iowa Falls, Iowa.
On why he chose Ellsworth: "It just seems like a really good school and they gave me a chance that not many other people did, so I took it."
On the playing baseball on the next level: He will play in the outfield. "I'm just excited for the chance, to be honest. I just hope to make the team and have a good season."
Walker is undecided on a college major, but he is looking at criminal justice.
Logan Miller, Bismarck State College, Bismarck, N.D.
On why he chose Bismarck: "When I went on my first visit there, I met the coaches and everything clicked from there on out. I also had a few buddies from 320 that played there that told me all about it, and it sounded like it is everything I want from a college."
On the playing baseball on the next level: He will pitch and also play in the outfield. "It is going to be a blast. I'm so excited to just being on a college roster now. You really have to prepare, just like at the top level of Legion baseball, you have to work hard to be the best out there."
Miller plans to study business in college.
J.T. Kostenbauer, Ellsworth Community College, Iowa Falls, Iowa.
On why he chose Ellsworth: "I just felt like I fit with the program and the things I want to accomplish. I really like the coach and they play very good baseball all year around. After Ellsworth, ultimately I would like to go Division I, but I have to get bigger, stronger and faster."
On the playing baseball on the next level: He will be an infielder. "It will be a transition to get used to. Fall ball will be a good way to get into that level. From all of the years I have played I have transitioned pretty good, so I'll get used to it."
Kostenbauer plans to study mathematics in college.
