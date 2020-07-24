Six Stars sign to play baseball in college

On why he chose Bismarck: "When I went on my first visit there, I met the coaches and everything clicked from there on out. I also had a few buddies from 320 that played there that told me all about it, and it sounded like it is everything I want from a college."

On the playing baseball on the next level: He will pitch and also play in the outfield. "It is going to be a blast. I'm so excited to just being on a college roster now. You really have to prepare, just like at the top level of Legion baseball, you have to work hard to be the best out there."

Miller plans to study business in college.

J.T. Kostenbauer, Ellsworth Community College, Iowa Falls, Iowa.

On why he chose Ellsworth: "I just felt like I fit with the program and the things I want to accomplish. I really like the coach and they play very good baseball all year around. After Ellsworth, ultimately I would like to go Division I, but I have to get bigger, stronger and faster."

On the playing baseball on the next level: He will be an infielder. "It will be a transition to get used to. Fall ball will be a good way to get into that level. From all of the years I have played I have transitioned pretty good, so I'll get used to it."

Kostenbauer plans to study mathematics in college.

