Six Stevens soccer players make All-State teams

The Rapid City Stevens boys and girls soccer teams picked up half a dozen Class AA All-State selections, which were announced Monday.

Among the boys squad, sophomore striker Zack Williams, who broke a school record for goals in a single season, and senior midfielder Ross Moriarty made the first team, while senior defender Damon Lushbough made the second team.

Junior defenders Bresha Keegan and Taylor Witt were selected for the girls first team, and junior forward Riley Schad was tabbed for the second team.

Rapid City Central also earned selections from three athletes. Senior defender Jaden Stephens was the lone member of the boys squad to be picked, making the second team, and senior midfielder Morgan Sullivan reached the girls first team. Junior defender Kamara Jager was also picked for the girls second team.

A pair of Spearfish boys players picked up selections, with junior defender Bridger Roberdeau making the first team and senior midfielder Ben Wise making the second team, and Sturgis senior midfielder Kale Dennis also made the first team.

St. Thomas More collected one Class A selection from each of its boys and girls teams, with senior defenders Sam Evans and Vivian Hurd getting tabbed.

Senior attacking midfielder Josiah Trimble rounded out local selections by getting picked for the Class A team.

