Uniting Rapid City for good causes is the mission of Six Weeks of Service, an effort that’s using mayoral forums as an opportunity to help those in need.

Rapid City mayoral candidate Laura Armstrong launched Six Weeks of Service last week. Through the week of May 29, Armstrong encourages the community to donate food, feminine hygiene products, backpacks, pet food and bottles of water. The donations will be given to organizations that continuously need supplies to help local residents and animals.

“No matter who wins the election to become Rapid City’s next mayor… I figured this was a great opportunity to come together and help various entities in our community, regardless of who you vote for,” Armstrong said.

Each week a specific drive will be held, sometimes in conjunction with mayoral candidate forums. Individuals who don’t want to attend a forum but want to participate in Six Weeks of Service can drop off donations at the locations hosting forums or at 1719 West Main St.

Food drive benefiting Feeding South Dakota – May 3, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Visit Rapid City office in conjunction with an invitation-only Tourism Forum.

Feminine hygiene product drive benefitting WAVI – May 11, 6 to 8 p.m. at the mayoral forum hosted by Democracy in Action at The Journey Museum.

Backpack drive benefitting Youth and Family Services – May 18, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the mayoral forum hosted by Elevate Rapid City at Dahl Arts Center.

Cat and dog food drive benefiting the Humane Society of the Black Hills and Kibbles of Kindness – during the week of May 22, donations can be dropped off at 1719 West Main St.

Bottled water drive benefitting Journey On – during the week of May 29, donations can be dropped off at 1719 West Main Street.

Six Weeks of Service is not a partisan effort or a campaign ploy, Armstrong said. It is an opportunity to do some good during this election season.

“We are going to have a whole bunch of people in a room (for the forums),” she said. “I really thought it would be good if everybody’s going to be coming together, we can do something collectively even though we might have different opinions in general, let alone for candidates.”

“We’re all Rapid Citians, we’re all following the mayor’s race, and we know there are needs in our community,” she said.

Armstrong, Ron Weifenbach, Brad Estes, Jason Salamun and Josh Lyle are running for Rapid City mayor. Rapid City's municipal election will take place June 6. The voter registration deadline is May 22; early voting will also begin that day. Those candidates winning their races will take office on July 3 at the City of Rapid City Council meeting.