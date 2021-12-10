Six wrestlers make semis as Stevens leads Rapid City Invite after Day 1

It was back to normal, and then some, for the annual Rapid City Invitational Wrestling Tournament.

Competing for the first time at the newly opened Summit Arena at The Monument, about 750 wrestlers from 40 schools participated on 12 mats.

Rapid City Stevens head coach Travis King, whose Raiders lead the team standings after the first day, said it was a good first day for his squad and for the tournament as a whole.

“This is just a beautiful thing, what you are looking at. This is the first time you will see 12 wrestling mats in the state of South Dakota. Nobody else can simulate this,” King said. “To the fans it might be a little hard, but (Saturday) they will narrow it down and get your semis and isolate those higher quality matches.”

Rapid City Central head coach Lance Pearson said it was a great experience in the new arena.

“You know, 12 mats make things go fast. We had a few unexpected breaks,” Pearson said with a smile.

The Raiders, who won the Mandan Invitational last week in Mandan, North Dakota — King’s first-ever win in the tournament as head coach — put themselves in good position to make it two-for-two in large tournaments. Stevens finished the first day with 132 points, with Watertown second at 123.5, Harrisburg third at 11, Pierre fourth at 109.5 and Sturgis fifth at 108.5 points.

King said there were some matches they should have won, but that is part of being early in the season. He said they will make those corrections and get better the next time out.

“We train our kids that the second day, wherever we are, is always the toughest day,” he said. “I’m sure we have 11 or 12 placers on the varsity, and maybe even three or four on my sub-varsity who will make it to the podium. That is real exciting for us as a staff.”

Stevens has six wrestlers in Saturday’s semifinals: Corbin Zent, 2-0 at 106 pounds; Jack Schoenhard, 3-0 at 120; Logan Graf, 3-0 at 126; Corter Doney, 3-0 at 152; Riley Benson, 3-0 at 160 and Colton Lauen, 2-0 at 285.

Benson picked up three pins for valuable points on the first day.

“I just went out there and wrestled my stuff and ended up pinning three guys,” Benson said. “It is very important to get pins. As a team we want to win this tournament.”

Lauen, who had three losses on the season going into Friday’s action, put together a strong day with two wins and bye, pinning Draven Bau of Watertown with 11 seconds remaining. Lauen trailed 3-0 in the third before getting the win.

“I knew that we needed the team points and I knew I needed to win; I wanted to win badly,” Lauen said. “I just found an extra gear.”

King said that each wrestler has to come out and do their job on the second day.

“Every round counts,” he said. “A lot of these team championships are on the backside — third through eighth. That is what we have to stress to our kids tomorrow.”

Sturgis has three wrestlers in Saturday’s semifinals, and head coach Mike Abell said that based off the results, the Scoopers are doing alright.

“We got caught in a couple of early matches. It is so early in the season and those things I am not worried about, things we can fix,” he said. “We have some young guys who are the first time in this tournament and even some veterans back to the normal Rapid tournament, not like last year when it was split. With the venue of 12 mats and this many teams, it is intimidating, and for the most part the kids are not star-struck and they wrestled well.”

For the Scoopers, earning semifinal bids were Teryn Zebroski, 3-0 at 106; Kelton Olson, 3-0 at 132 and Reese Jacobs, 2-0 at 170.

“I am excited because the kids are feeling good and they don’t have to worry about weight” Abell said. “If we can punch some tickets to get some medals around our necks, we might stay in the top five.”

For the Cobblers, Pearson said it was a little bit of a rough day if you are somebody looking at what they usually have for place winners. Central has four in the semifinals: Cassandra Witte, 2-0 at 120 in the girls’ division; Landin Winter, 2-0 at 160 and Graydon Bakke, 2-0 at 170, including a 7-6 win over Carson Holt of Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the quarterfinals. Bakke will face Jacobs of Sturgis in the semifinals.

“Landin and Graydon are older and we expected them to be in the place winnings,” Pearson said.

Winter earned two decisions on the day, including a tough 2-0 win over Conner Andress of Hettinger, North Dakota. The only points scored in his second match were a first-period takedown. Andress was on top in both the second and third periods and Winter was able to ride him out for the win.

“There was a lot of defense in that match,” said Winter, who faces Troy Berg of Dickinson, North Dakota, in the semifinals. “I just have to be solid and get some good sleep (Friday night/morning) and hopefully get the win and make the finals.”

Also earning a semifinal bid form the area was Clayton Donovan of Spearfish at 152.

The girls’ division was in its second year at the Rapid City Invite, and for the first time wrestlers competed in 10 weight divisions.

Other area wrestlers to qualify for Saturday’s semifinals include Maraia Kruske of Spearfish, 2-0 at 106; Brooklyn Baird of Sturgis, 2-0 at 113; Shea Irion of Spearfish, 2-0 at 113; Brooklyn Brant of Sturgis, 2-0 at 120; Ellie Jeffery of Spearfish, 2-0 at 120; Sydney Badwound of Spearfish, 2-0 at 126 and Taylor Graveman of Spearfish, 1-0 at 132.

Action picks up at 8 a.m. Saturday with the junior varsity tournament, and 10:30 a.m. with the varsity boys and girls.

Team Scores

1. Rapid City Stevens 132, 2. Watertown 123.5, Harrisburg 111, 4. Pierre 109.5, Sturgis 108.5, 6. Sioux Falls Lincoln 93.5, 7. Sheridan, Wyo., 90.5, Bismarck High, N.D. 88, 9. Tea Area 80.0, 10. Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.), 77.5, 11. Aberdeen Central 70, 12. Dickinson, N.D., 68, Worland, Wyo., 66, 14, Rapid City Central 65.5, 15. (tie) Hettinger, N.D. and Williston, N.D., 61; 17. Watford City, N.D., 46.5, 18. Bismarck St. Mary’s 38, 19. West Central 34, 20. Sioux Falls O’Gorman 33, 21. Beresford-Alcester/Hudson 32, 22. (tie) Milbank and Belle Fourche, 30, 24. Spearfish 29.5, 25. Huron 29, 26. Sioux Falls Jefferson 28, 27. Harding County, 26, 28. (tie) Chamberlain and Sioux Falls Washington 24, 30. Mandan, N.D., 22; 31. Hot Springs 20, 32. St. Thomas More 32, 33. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 11, 34. Todd County 10, 35. Lead-Deadwood 7, 36. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 3, 37. (tie) Bismarck Century, Bismarck Legend, Bon Homme and Iroquois/Doland, 0.

