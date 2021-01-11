Sixth state inmate in South Dakota dies with COVID-19

A sixth South Dakota prison inmate has died with COVID-19, according to the Department of Corrections.

The death was reported last Monday on the COVID-19 dashboard on the Department of Corrections' website.

The sixth death was reported out of the Sioux Falls Community Work Center, which saw 123 overall cases out of its roughly 224 inmates as of Nov. 30, 2020.

Three inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield and two at the Jameson Annex to the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls died of COVID-19 complications.

The most recent inmate death was reported on Dec. 14. The South Dakota DOC says on its website that it does not report deaths until a "certified death record has been filed with COVID-19 as a cause or contributing factor." That record must be filed within five days of the death.

Nationwide, one in five state and federal prisoners has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times as high as the general population, according to data tracked by The Marshall Project and Associated Press. Prisons are often overcrowded and poorly ventilated, conditions that allow viruses to spread quicker.