Sjerven scores 1,000th in USD women's sweep

Senior center Hannah Sjerven scored her 1,000th career point as the Coyotes downed Denver 89-74 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Sunday afternoon.

A 12-0 run by the Coyotes (6-3, 2-0 Summit) from the end of the third quarter into the start of the final frame put them up by as many as 35 points. Denver (2-8, 0-2) closed off the game on a 28-8 run in the final eight minutes, but it was not enough to catch the Coyotes.

"Today we played really well in stretches, but we have to continue to grow in our defensive energy and communication on every possession," said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit . "We now have to quickly learn and improve from the last two games as we continue to work on our team as well as prepare for UMKC next weekend."

Sjerven finished just shy of back-to-back double-doubles with 25 points and nine boards in Game 2. She was 12 of 18 from the field. Sjerven's 1,000th career point came on her final basket of the game with 6:05 to play in the fourth. She sits 37 points away from 1,000 in a Coyote jersey.

Senior guard Chloe Lamb added 24 points on 7 of 12 shooting and four 3-pointers. She grabbed six boards, handed out five assists and tallied one coast-to-coast steal.