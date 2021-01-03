Sjerven scores 1,000th in USD women's sweep

Senior center Hannah Sjerven scored her 1,000th career point as the Coyotes downed Denver 89-74 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Sunday afternoon.
A 12-0 run by the Coyotes (6-3, 2-0 Summit) from the end of the third quarter into the start of the final frame put them up by as many as 35 points. Denver (2-8, 0-2) closed off the game on a 28-8 run in the final eight minutes, but it was not enough to catch the Coyotes.
"Today we played really well in stretches, but we have to continue to grow in our defensive energy and communication on every possession," said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "We now have to quickly learn and improve from the last two games as we continue to work on our team as well as prepare for UMKC next weekend."
Sjerven finished just shy of back-to-back double-doubles with 25 points and nine boards in Game 2. She was 12 of 18 from the field. Sjerven's 1,000th career point came on her final basket of the game with 6:05 to play in the fourth. She sits 37 points away from 1,000 in a Coyote jersey.
Senior guard Chloe Lamb added 24 points on 7 of 12 shooting and four 3-pointers. She grabbed six boards, handed out five assists and tallied one coast-to-coast steal.
Joining the pair in double-figures was classmate Liv Korngable with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Freshman Natalie Mazurek put away eight points on 4 of 5 shooting in less than nine minutes.
The Coyotes tallied a season-high 25 assists during the game led by six from freshman Maddie Krull.
Denver's Uju Ezeudu led the Pioneers for the second-straight game with 22 points with 16 of those points coming from the free-throw line. Meghan Boyd, who led DU in scoring during nonconference play, added 18 points and five assists.
South Dakota put in another efficient shooting performance by making 36 of 70 (.514) from the field and 10 of 26 (.385) from 3-point range. Denver shot an improved 21 of 55 (.382) on Sunday, making 12 of 27 (.444) from deep.
The Coyotes outscored the Pioneers 46-14 in the paint.
South Dakota's winning streaks extend to 20 consecutive league wins, 16 consecutive home victories and 27 consecutive home league victories.
After a 40-point Coyote win on Saturday, Denver kept the game close through the first 17 minutes. USD capped off the first half on a 15-3 run with eight from Lamb during the stretch.
South Dakota led by roughly 20 points throughout much of the third quarter before an 18-2 run pushed the lead to 35 early in the fourth period.
The Coyotes resume action at Kansas City next weekend, playing back-to-back nights Jan. 8-9 with tip-off at 2 p.m. both days.
USD MEN EARN SWEEP OVER DENVER
South Dakota senior Stanley Umude posted game highs of 27 points and 11 rebounds while A.J. Plitzuweit added 19 points as the Coyotes completed a sweep of Denver with a 79-57 win inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Sunday.
South Dakota (4-6) is 2-0 to begin Summit League play for the second time in four seasons while Denver (1-8) has lost eight in a row following a season-opening win against Division II Regis. The Coyotes travel to Kansas City (5-6) next week for two games against the Roos, who split two games at North Dakota this weekend.
Umude, who scored 17 points in Saturday's 93-54 win against Denver, was 10 of 14 from the field with four triples in Game 2 en route to his third double-double of the season. Plitzuweit, coming off a career-high 31 in the series opener, added a game-high five assists and grabbed four rebounds Sunday.
Denver got 14 points from Sam Hines Jr., but the story once again was the Coyotes' defense on the Pioneers' preseason all-Summit guard Jace Townsend, who failed to score in double figures for the second straight game. Townsend entered the series averaging 20 points per game, but was 2 of 11 from the field and managed just eight points Sunday. Townsend totaled 15 points in the two games and Denver shot 32 percent from the field (35 of 107) for the series.
"Xavier is used to scoring the basketball being a JUCO all-American," Todd Lee said. "But he just guards and doesn't care about getting any shots up and did a really good job guarding one of the better guards in the league. He's a tough young man and his long arms can really bother shooters out there."
South Dakota led 12-1 less than four minutes into the game behind 3s from Plitzuweit and Umude and a 3-point play from Umude. Denver crawled within four points at 33-29 with five minutes left in the first half, but Umude totaled nine points during an 11-0 Coyote run to close out the frame. Umude buried a triple coming out of the break to make it 47-29 and the rout was on.
Umude totaled 18 in the first half while Plitzuweit netted 12. USD made 15-of-27 shots in the first half for 55 percent while holding Denver to 33 percent (8-for-24).
Tasos Kamateros had seven points and eight rebounds for South Dakota and Mason Archambault had four steals off the Coyote bench to go with seven points. USD made 8 of 23 from 3-point range after burying a season-high 14 3's in the opener.