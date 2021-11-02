 Skip to main content
Ski for Light ski swap fundraiser to be held this weekend

Ms. Wheelchair America Hilary Muehlberger of Greenwood, Mo., hit the ski slopes during Black Hills Ski for Light in 2020. The nonprofit organization's Ski Swap fundraiser on Nov. 6 benefits Black Hills Regional Ski for Light programs.

Black Hills Regional Ski for Light is hosting its annual ski swap at noon Nov. 6 in Rushmore Hall at The Monument in Rapid City. This is the largest ski swap in the region, with hundreds of skis, snowboards, boots and clothing items available.

Consignment items will be accepted between 5 and 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The ski sale will be from noon to 3 p.m., and consignment payments and item pickup will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The ski swap is Black Hills Regional Ski for Light’s biggest annual fundraiser. Black Hills Regional Ski for Light is a nonprofit, all volunteer organization that empowers skiers, snowmobilers and snowshoers to leave their limits behind them. The organization is a chapter of Disabled Sports USA.

Black Hills Regional Ski for Light hosts events every year that offer outdoor adventures for people who have visual and physical impairments. These events attract participants from around the world, who are assisted by guides and volunteers. Ski for Light provides adaptive equipment for people of any ability level.

The organization needs volunteers 18 and older to assist with events and the Ski Swap fundraiser. For more information about Black Hills Regional Ski for Light and the ski swap, go to bhsfl.org or call Ray Bubb at 605-381-7262.

