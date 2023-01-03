 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Slash pile burning to begin this week in Rapid City, later across Black Hills

  • 0
RCFD Burn

Crews with the Rapid City Fire Department's Wildfire Mitigation Program burn slash piles in the Skyline Wilderness area.

Those living and working in the downtown Rapid City area may see smoke around Dinosaur Park and the Skyline Wilderness this week as crews from the Rapid City Fire Department's Wildfire Mitigation Program tackle burn piles.

The piles of ponderosa pines were gathered by the fuels mitigation crew over the summer and will be burnt over the first week of January as conditions allow.

“Pile burning allows us to reduce wildfire risk by removing excessive vegetation and safely reintroducing fire effects to our fire-dependent ecosystem," said Lt. Eric O’Connor, Rapid City Fire Department.

RCFD Burn

Crews with the Rapid City Fire Department's Wildfire Mitigation Program burn slash piles in the Skyline Wilderness area.

The trees were killed by pine engraver beetles, which are related to the notorious mountain pine beetle that plagued the Black Hills for almost 20 years. Engraver beetles, also known as slash beetles, prefer freshly cut branches but will also attack live trees. They leave brown-colored trails of shredded wood and excrement, which can be seen around the base.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Forest Managers continue to reduce hazardous fuels across the Black Hills National Forest. Districts across the Forest are burning thousands of hand and machine slash piles. Piles are created from timber sale slash and tree thinning operations. Firefighters continually monitor and check the piles for several days after they have been lit.

Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service will soon begin burning thousands of similar piles across the Black Hills National Forest created from timber sale and tree-thinning operations. 

“It is very important to reduce fire and insect hazards by reducing fuel buildup,” said Jason Virtue, Black Hills National Forest Fire Management Officer. “We appreciate the support from the communities. Being able to reduce these fuels this time of year makes fire suppression operations safer during the summer months.”

RCFD Burn

Crews with the Rapid City Fire Department's Wildfire Mitigation Program burn slash piles in the Skyline Wilderness area.

The project, according to the USFS, will begin once results from the 90-day nationwide operational pause and program review are implemented. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore announced the pause on May 20, 2022, and began reviewing the report in mid-August. 

USFS said smoke will be visible and may impact local communities for several months once the burning begins. 

Both RCFD and USFS crews will monitor the burn piles during and after ignition.

RCFD Burn

Crews with the Rapid City Fire Department's Wildfire Mitigation Program burn slash piles in the Skyline Wilderness area.

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Palmer Gulch Fire burns 87 acres

Palmer Gulch Fire burns 87 acres

Officials with the Black Hills National Forest said the Palmer Gulch Fire southeast of Hill City has burned 87 acres and was 40% contained as …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

France bans disposable fast-food packaging, utensils

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News