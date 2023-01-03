Slash pile burning to begin this week in Rapid City, later across Black Hills

Those living and working in the downtown Rapid City area may see smoke around Dinosaur Park and the Skyline Wilderness this week as crews from the Rapid City Fire Department's Wildfire Mitigation Program tackle burn piles.

The piles of ponderosa pines were gathered by the fuels mitigation crew over the summer and will be burnt over the first week of January as conditions allow.

“Pile burning allows us to reduce wildfire risk by removing excessive vegetation and safely reintroducing fire effects to our fire-dependent ecosystem," said Lt. Eric O’Connor, Rapid City Fire Department.

The trees were killed by pine engraver beetles, which are related to the notorious mountain pine beetle that plagued the Black Hills for almost 20 years. Engraver beetles, also known as slash beetles, prefer freshly cut branches but will also attack live trees. They leave brown-colored trails of shredded wood and excrement, which can be seen around the base.

Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service will soon begin burning thousands of similar piles across the Black Hills National Forest created from timber sale and tree-thinning operations.

“It is very important to reduce fire and insect hazards by reducing fuel buildup,” said Jason Virtue, Black Hills National Forest Fire Management Officer. “We appreciate the support from the communities. Being able to reduce these fuels this time of year makes fire suppression operations safer during the summer months.”

The project, according to the USFS, will begin once results from the 90-day nationwide operational pause and program review are implemented. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore announced the pause on May 20, 2022, and began reviewing the report in mid-August.

USFS said smoke will be visible and may impact local communities for several months once the burning begins.

Both RCFD and USFS crews will monitor the burn piles during and after ignition.