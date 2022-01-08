Slow out of the gate, STM boys heat up and dominate Sturgis to continue hot start

The opening minutes of Saturday’s interclass contest between St. Thomas More and Sturgis Brown had the look of an evenly-matched, low-scoring defensive battle as neither team managed to put up points through the first few minutes.

That didn’t last long, however, as the Cavaliers, playing their third game of the week and second straight Class AA opponent, maintained their stout defense and came alive on offense, shutting out the Scoopers in the first quarter and running away with a 53-15 victory on their home court to remain unbeaten on the season.

The Cavaliers (9-0), ranked No. 3 in the latest Class A poll, have surrendered just 32 points over their last two games and lead the 61-member class with an average of 37.9 points-against per contest.

“I just don’t think we were very focused,” STM head coach Dave Hollenbeck said of the start. “We had a long week, but we didn’t focus around the rim and we weren’t dialed in offensively, but luckily our defense was solid again and the guys played hard.”

Both Caleb Hollenbeck and Cade Kandolin outscored the Scoopers (1-7), earning 17 and 16 points, respectively, against a physical Sturgis squad with plenty of height. Caleb Hollenbeck also tallied a pair of blocks. Tyan Buus paced Sturgis with four points.

“It’s challenging, but I like the challenge,” Caleb Hollenbeck said of facing a physical opponent. “We know we’re really strong on the defensive side, so we can fully compete with them.”

St. Thomas More had plenty of looks in the early going of the contest but struggled to knock down baskets. It countered that by keeping Sturgis off the board by winning rebounds and keeping the pressure on.

Caleb Hollenbeck finally ended the cold start by grabbing his own rebound and tallying a bucket to get the Cavaliers on the board three minutes and 40 seconds in. They suddenly surged for 15 straight points, aided by a Will Green (five points) corner 3-pointer and capped off with a Kandolin 3.

“I thought our defense really started coming out, and we finally figured it out,” Kandolin said. “We knew that we could get up on them, pressure them and really start coming on the offensive end.”

Gavin Ligtenberg (three points) ended the run and got the Scoopers on the board with 5:26 to play in the first half with a perimeter jump shot from the corner, and Buus notched a layup through contact before Ian Clewley (four points) scored a bucket off an offensive rebound and Jordan Uhlir laid in an easy shot via stretch pass from Green to extend STM’s lead and make it 23-8 at halftime.

“We’ve been turning it over a little too much, and we’ve got to cut back on the turnovers,” Dave Hollenbeck said. “But we passed the ball well tonight I thought, at times, and then there were times we had some silly turnovers that we have to eliminate.”

Caleb Hollenbeck drilled a shot from beyond the arc to start the second half and Kandolin converted a 3-point play as the Cavaliers built a 21-point advantage, 31-10, less than halfway through the third quarter. Following a Buss field goal, his second of the night while fouled, Hollenbeck ended the period with five straight points and Clewley began the fourth with a layup to make it a 30-point margin.

STM shut out Sturgis in the fourth quarter and went on a 15-0 run to finish off the win.

“We seem to be in good position so far,” said Hollenbeck, whose team is 9-0 for the third time over the last five seasons. “We’ve had guys who are helping and recovering, and they’re just playing good team defense together.”

The Cavaliers are back on their Class A slate Thursday as they travel to Custer (5-2), while the Scoopers return to Rapid City for a meeting with Rapid City Christian (5-3) Tuesday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

