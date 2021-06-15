Smoke detector helps save Box Elder family from fire

The Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 200 Block of Mocking Bird Dr. Monday morning.

The occupants were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and were able to exit the structure safely.

First arriving firefighters found a free burning fire coming in the home.

Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Adam Kuenkel reminds everyone to maintain their smoke detectors, “Keep them clean, when you change your clock change the smoke detectors battery, and replace the entire smoke detector after 10 years or you suspect they are failing or faulty” stated Kuenkel.

“It’s my opinion that having working smoke detectors and keeping their doors shut to their sleeping areas was the difference between life and death in this fire.”

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the room of origin, holding the fire to a single alarm.

No injuries were reported,

