Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: "Crawdad Kenny"
Age: 69
From: California
How many rallies have you attended previously? First rally in 1994.
Favorite thing about the rally? We made the ride, we hit the jackpot.
Shalom Baer Gee
Reporter
