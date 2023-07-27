Volunteers are needed Saturday to distribute soap and information that could potentially save lives and combat human trafficking during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

SOAP UP Sturgis 2023 is looking for 100 volunteers to gather from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church, 12365 Sturgis Road in Piedmont. A light breakfast will be provided for volunteers. The event is sponsored by the SOAP (Save Our Adolescents from Prostitution) Project, an organization founded by advocate and nationally known trafficking survivor Theresa Flores.

During SOAP UP Sturgis 2023, volunteers will be trained on the signs of human trafficking, and Flores will share her harrowing story of being trafficked as a teenager and left for dead in a motel in Detroit, Michigan.

Volunteers will also label and distribute about 13,000 bars of soap. The soap, labeled with the National Human Trafficking Hotline number, will be given to more than 150 hotels and campgrounds in one day. Additionally, posters of 24 local missing boys and girls will be distributed to hotels, motels and campgrounds around the Sturgis area.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and have parental permission to attend SOAP UP Sturgis 2023. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soap-up-the-sturgis-motorcycle-rally-2023-tickets-628471273497 to register for SOAP UP Sturgis 2023, or go to soapproject.org for more information.

The SOAP Project is partnering with the South Dakota Attorney General’s office and anti-trafficking organizations Treasured Lives in Rapid City, Native Hope in Chamberlain and Call to Freedom in Sioux Falls to bring SOAP UP Sturgis 2023 to the Black Hills. Human trafficking is the second leading criminal industry in the United States.

According to sturgismotorcyclerally.com, an estimated 500,000 riders are coming to Sturgis for this year’s rally, which begins Aug. 4.

The SOAP Project said in a press release that there will be high demand for sex for sale during the rally, and traffickers will bring in victims, many of whom are runaways and missing children.

Raising awareness about human trafficking at hotels, motels and campgrounds is vital because 80% of all trafficking in the United States occurs in hotels and motels.

“Any time of year, trafficking is a possibility but for sure when you have an event that brings in so many people from out of state – hundreds of thousands of people,” said Kelly Patterson, a trafficking survivor and founder of Treasured Lives. “Hotels, campgrounds – traffickers have got to keep (victims) somewhere.”

In addition to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Patterson said hunting season is another time in South Dakota when a lot of trafficking occurs. The average age of entry into trafficking in the United States is 13, and many survivors of trafficking are not aware of how to get help. Many trafficking victims may see a bar of soap from SOAP UP Sturgis 2023 in their room and then have information that could be a lifeline to get them out of a trafficking situation, according to The SOAP Project.

“Without hope, you don’t escape,” Patterson said.

The SOAP Project is based in Ohio and has held national outreaches for the past 12 years at major events including the Super Bowl, NASCAR races, Kentucky Derby and the Detroit Auto Show. SOAP UP Sturgis 2023 is the first time The SOAP Project has conducted outreach in conjunction with the Sturgis rally. The SOAP Project has a proven track record of rescuing children and assisting local authorities during events where there is high demand for human trafficking, the organization said.

“It’s too big of a problem and it takes everybody (to combat it),” Patterson said. “People are finally waking up to the fact that this is real and a lot of people have heard enough talk about it that they want to go further (to stop it). Everybody’s got children or grandchildren or somebody they care about, and it makes you want to help.”

Patterson said there are many forms of trafficking that go on in South Dakota, but during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, there are three forms that will be especially prevalent. One is street gang and outlaw motorcycle club pimping. Another is “Romeo” pimping, when a person starts a relationship acting like a loving boyfriend, then proceeds to separate their significant other from their family and begins to force that person into turning tricks, Patterson said. The third form of trafficking is done by crime rings.

How you can help

Patterson said local organizations that fight human trafficking always need volunteers and financial support. Locally, Rapid City has two organizations – Treasured Lives and Freedom’s Journey – that aid survivors of human trafficking. Treasured Lives created a list of nine practical action steps people can take to combat human trafficking in Rapid City and the Black Hills.

• Know the signs of human trafficking.

• Spread the word about human trafficking and that it exists everywhere, in small towns and big cities. “That’s always a good thing when we can get people talking about (human trafficking),” Patterson said.

• Volunteer locally for an organization that fights human trafficking.

• Stay informed.

• If you see something that seems suspicious, say something.

• Give financial support to local anti-trafficking organizations. Treasured Lives and Freedom's Journey websites have links for making donations. Go to treasuredlives.org or freedomsjourney.us for more information. Treasured Lives also has a second-hand store in Rapid City, 2nd Time Treasures Shoppe, and all profits are used to assist survivors of trafficking. The shop takes donations and consignments, and on Aug. 12, there will be an open house at 2nd Time Treasures Shoppe with drawings, a food truck, giveaways of free items and more to support the shop and raise awareness about human trafficking. For more information, go to treasuredlives.org/2nd-time-treasures-shop/.

• Support anti-trafficking legislation.

• Use your skills to offer pro bono aid where you can.

• Attend advanced trainings to learn more about how to combat human trafficking.