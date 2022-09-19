Soccer coaches poll: Stevens boys return to top five

Class AA
1. Huron
2. Sioux Falls Lincoln
3. Watertown
4. Sioux Falls Jefferson
5. Rapid City Stevens
Receiving Votes: O'Gorman, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Aberdeen Central, Spearfish
Class AA Girls
T1. Aberdeen Central
T1. Harrisburg
T1. Sioux Falls Lincoln
4. Sioux Falls Roosevelt
5. Brandon Valley
Receiving Votes: SF Jefferson, RC Stevens, Mitchell
Class A Boys
1. Sioux Falls Christian
2. Vermillion
3. Tea Area
4. St. Thomas More
5. James Valley Christian
Receiving Votes: Belle Fourche, Freeman Academy
Class A Girls
1. West Central
2. Tea Area
3. Sioux Falls Christian
4. Dakota Valley
5. Vermillion
Receiving Votes: Groton Area, Garretson