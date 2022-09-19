 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER COACHES POLL

Soccer coaches poll: Stevens boys return to top five

  • Updated
Rapid City Stevens senior Ryan Gaughan brings the ball upfield during a Sept. 8 game against Rapid City Central at Sioux Park.

 Matt Gade

Class AA

1. Huron

2. Sioux Falls Lincoln

3. Watertown

4. Sioux Falls Jefferson

5. Rapid City Stevens

Receiving Votes: O'Gorman, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Aberdeen Central, Spearfish

Class AA Girls

T1. Aberdeen Central

T1. Harrisburg

T1. Sioux Falls Lincoln 

4. Sioux Falls Roosevelt

5. Brandon Valley

Receiving Votes: SF Jefferson, RC Stevens, Mitchell

Class A Boys

1. Sioux Falls Christian

2. Vermillion

3. Tea Area

4. St. Thomas More

5. James Valley Christian

Receiving Votes: Belle Fourche, Freeman Academy

Class A Girls

1. West Central

2. Tea Area

3. Sioux Falls Christian

4. Dakota Valley

5. Vermillion

Receiving Votes: Groton Area, Garretson

