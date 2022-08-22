 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SOCCER COACHES POLL

Soccer coaches poll: Stevens boys take over top spot

  • 0
Miles Cutler

Rapid City Stevens midfielder Miles Cutler heads the ball during an Aug. 13 game against Watertown at Sioux Park.

 Olivia Anderson, Journal staff

The South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association's bi-weekly poll is listed below. The poll is being released every two weeks this season. 

Boys AA

1. Rapid City Stevens

2. Sioux Falls Jefferson

3. Aberdeen Central

4. Huron

5. Sioux Falls Lincoln

Receiving Votes: Brookings, SF Washington, O'Gorman, Spearfish, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Watertown, Sturgis Brown, Harrisburg 

Girls AA

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln

2. Harrisburg

3. Rapid City Stevens

4. Brandon Valley

People are also reading…

5. Aberdeen Central

Receiving Votes: SF Roosevelt, O'Gorman, RC Central, Mitchell, SF Jefferson

Boys A

1. Sioux Falls Christian

2. Tea Area

3. Belle Fourche

4. St. Thomas More

5. Vermillion

Receiving Votes: James Valley Christian, Hot Springs, Dakota Valley, Custer 

Girls A

1. West Central

2. Tea Area

3. Sioux Falls Christian

4. Vermillion

5. Dakota Valley

Receiving Votes: Garretson, Groton Area, St. Thomas More

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police seek shooting suspect

Police seek shooting suspect

The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a teenager who is a person of interest in a shooting that happened in the early morning hour…

Watch Now: Related Video

There's a boom in websites selling abortion pills

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News