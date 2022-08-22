Soccer coaches poll: Stevens boys take over top spot

The South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association's bi-weekly poll is listed below. The poll is being released every two weeks this season.
Boys AA
1. Rapid City Stevens
2. Sioux Falls Jefferson
3. Aberdeen Central
4. Huron
5. Sioux Falls Lincoln
Receiving Votes: Brookings, SF Washington, O'Gorman, Spearfish, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Watertown, Sturgis Brown, Harrisburg
Girls AA
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln
2. Harrisburg
3. Rapid City Stevens
4. Brandon Valley
5. Aberdeen Central
Receiving Votes: SF Roosevelt, O'Gorman, RC Central, Mitchell, SF Jefferson
Boys A
1. Sioux Falls Christian
2. Tea Area
3. Belle Fourche
4. St. Thomas More
5. Vermillion
Receiving Votes: James Valley Christian, Hot Springs, Dakota Valley, Custer
Girls A
1. West Central
2. Tea Area
3. Sioux Falls Christian
4. Vermillion
5. Dakota Valley
Receiving Votes: Garretson, Groton Area, St. Thomas More