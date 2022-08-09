 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Soccer poll: Stevens boys, girls open season at No. 3

  • 0
point celebration XXX (copy)

Rapid City Stevens teammates embrace senior Shea Ellender after she scores against Sioux Falls Roosevelt during the Class AA State Championship on Oct. 16, 2021 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches 2022 Preseason Poll

Boys AA

T1. Aberdeen Central

T1. Sioux Falls Jefferson

3. Rapid City Stevens

4. O'Gorman

5. Yankton

Receiving Votes: SF Washington, SF Lincoln, SF Roosevelt, Spearfish, RC Central, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Brandon Valley, Huron 

Girls AA

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln

2. Aberdeen Central

3. Rapid City Stevens

T4. Harrisburg

T4. Sioux Falls Roosevelt

People are also reading…

Receiving Votes: Brandon Valley, RC Central, O'Gorman, SF Jefferson, Spearfish, Mitchell, Watertown 

Boys A

1. Sioux Falls Christian

2. Tea Area

3. St. Thomas More

4. Vermillion

5. Belle Fourche

Receiving Votes: West Central, Freeman Academy, Hot Springs, James Valley Christian 

Girls A

1. West Central

2. Tea Area

3. Sioux Falls Christian

4. Dakota Valley

5. Vermillion

Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More, Garretson, Groton Area

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought causes French river to be crossable by foot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News