SoDak 16 game to have lasting effect as STM rematches with SF Christian at State
STATE A BASKETBALL

SoDak 16 game to have lasting effect as STM rematches with SF Christian at State

  • Updated
121620-stm-04.JPG

David Hollenbeck, head coach of St. Thomas More's boys' basketball team, talks during a timeout earlier this season. The Cavs, the No. 5 seed, take on No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian Thursday in the first round of the Class A State basketball tournament in Sioux Falls.

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

If not for an incredible play in the waning moments of its SoDak 16 game, the St. Thomas More boys' basketball team might not be in this situation.

An alley-oop pass by Caleb Hollenbeck from the sideline to Ryan Wojcik, who drilled the layup, gave the Cavaliers a two-point lead on Madison with just 6.2 seconds remaining. STM then prevented a last shot by the Bulldogs and sealed the win with a steal to reach the Class A State Tournament.

“That game really helped us because it was a good close game and we were able to work on some late-game situations,” Cavaliers head coach David Hollenbeck said.

St. Thomas More is now headed to Sioux Falls as the No. 5 seed and will square off with No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian in the first round. The matchup actually serves as a rematch, as the Chargers got the better of the Cavs, 53-46, back on Dec. 30.

Hollenbeck said his squad’s start in their first meeting caught Sioux Falls Christian off guard, but he doesn’t expect a repeat of that on Thursday.

“We really jumped out on them the first time we played them, probably surprised them, so I don’t think that element’s going to be there. We’re really going to have to play well,” he said. “There’s really not a good draw for us anywhere, but we do have some familiarity with Sioux Falls Christian and hopefully we can do a little bit better against them this time.”

Two majors factors Hollenbeck said contributed to the Cavaliers loss against the Chargers was their high rate of turnovers and lack of team rebounding. Since every team at state carries a strong offense, it’ll also be important for them to be effective at stopping shots.

“We’re going to have to play really good team defense. I think we’ve been pretty good all year,” he said. “Obviously when you get to this level these teams are really good at scoring, and so it’s really going to test us and it’s going to be a big challenge for us.”

The victory over Madison was one of a handful of contests Hollenbeck said will serve them well at State. Wins over Dell Rapids (63-53) and Tea Area (57-45), and a loss to Class AA’s O’Gorman (57-37) helped prepare them for the big stage as well.

With experience on his side, Hollenbeck said if his team follows the game plan, a ticket to the second round is quite attainable.

“Our kids have been used to state tournaments in the past. We didn’t get to have one last year, but we were there the year before,” he said. “It’s the same for everybody; you’re going to have to show up and do all the little things, and I think teams that can take care of the basketball, rebound, defend are going to have an opportunity to play on Friday night.”  

STM’s first-round game against Sioux Falls Christian tips off at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday.

Class A Schedule

All Times Mountain

Thursday's Games

In Sioux Falls

#8 Del Rapids vs. #1 Vermillion, 11 a.m.

#5 St. Thomas More vs. #4 SF Christian, 1:30 p.m.

#7 Winner vs. #2 Dakota Valley, 4 p.m.

#6 Chamberlain vs. #3 Sioux Valley, 6:30 p.m.

