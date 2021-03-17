SoDak 16 game to have lasting effect as STM rematches with SF Christian at State

Two majors factors Hollenbeck said contributed to the Cavaliers loss against the Chargers was their high rate of turnovers and lack of team rebounding. Since every team at state carries a strong offense, it’ll also be important for them to be effective at stopping shots.

“We’re going to have to play really good team defense. I think we’ve been pretty good all year,” he said. “Obviously when you get to this level these teams are really good at scoring, and so it’s really going to test us and it’s going to be a big challenge for us.”

The victory over Madison was one of a handful of contests Hollenbeck said will serve them well at State. Wins over Dell Rapids (63-53) and Tea Area (57-45), and a loss to Class AA’s O’Gorman (57-37) helped prepare them for the big stage as well.

With experience on his side, Hollenbeck said if his team follows the game plan, a ticket to the second round is quite attainable.