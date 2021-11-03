Softball officially sanctioned by SDHSAA, which season yet to be determined

In the next school year, varsity softball will be played either among budding trees or falling leaves, but it will be played.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association has added softball to its list of sanctioned sports after the Board of Directors voted 8-1 to approve it at its bimonthly meeting Wednesday at The Monument.

“We’re really happy about that. I think it’s past time for our state to do that,” SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said. “We’ve got a lot of girls who are doing it right now and people who have put in a lot of work to get our softball programs around the state to where they’re at, and it’s time to recognize them with state championships just like we do in a lot of other sports.”

Softball is set to begin during the 2022-23 academic year. Following a lengthy discussion, the Board did not decide on which season the sport will be played in, fall or spring, and voted to finalize the season in January 2022 following further inquiries of prospective schools.

Swartos said Class A and Class B will almost certainly be played in the spring, while Class AA is still up in the air.

“If there’s no consensus on that, then we’re going to have to make a decision as an association,” Swartos said. “But we want to give them one more opportunity to hash it out and get some of those details down.”

Those in favor of a fall season, including Rapid City Central athletic director Jordan Bauer and principal Mike Talley, argue the weather is better in autumn to avoid postponements, and around 30 teams are already used to playing in the fall in some club capacity.

The proposed fall start date is Aug. 1, 2022 with the state tournament being held Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

“I know more than anyone that there’s a lot that goes in the fall, and selfishly for me, yeah it’s another thing, but when it goes back to what’s best for our kids, I believe that fall is the best.”

Proponents of a spring season, which is set to begin March 20, 2023 and end with the state tournament June 1-3, say it’s better for participation hopes since there are six girls sports in the fall (volleyball, soccer, tennis, cross country, sideline cheer and competitive dance) and only two in the spring (golf and track and field).

“I feel like we’ve been talking about softball for a couple of years and it’s time for us to make a move one direction or the other,” SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch said. “Forty-four states can make it work in the spring, and I find it hard to believe we can’t.”

Auch led the softball steering committee, of which Bauer was a part, where she surveyed Class AA schools and reported a 9-6 margin in favor of a fall season with several schools undecided.

Auch recommended starting the inaugural season in spring 2023 but allowing schools to conduct a final club season next fall to avoid athletes going a year and a half without playing. Others pointed out that that plan could be problematic, however, if schools that support their clubs will be asked to do so for two seasons in one academic year.

Under the proposed schedule, teams would be allowed a minimum of 14 regular-season games with a max number ranging from 26-30, Doubleheaders would also be allocated to maximize cross-state road trips, for example when Rapid City schools travel to Sioux Falls schools or vice versa.

The SDHSAA Board of Directors will convene again Jan. 12, 2022.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

