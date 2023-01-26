Solar tax proposal advances in Wyoming Legislature

“Adding solar to an already unequal tax does not make it more equal,” Harpstreith said.

Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, said he was surprised that the group — which he described as advocating for “how we need to tax fairly across the board and not favor one industry over another” — decided to oppose the bill.

“I don’t understand why you think that it’s equitable to not have a similar tax on solar as on wind,” he said.

But the taxpayers association wasn’t the only group to challenge that assertion. The developer of Wyoming’s largest wind energy project, Power Company of Wyoming, now also eyeing solar, took a similar position.

The American Clean Power Association warned that the tax would make Wyoming less competitive against other states, and a Casper-based construction company said it could threaten local jobs.