Solid pitching puts Hardhats in win column

Post 22 relied on strong pitching, by starter Brian Atkinson and reliever Eli Kelley, and timely hitting to notch its first win of the season over Post 42 (Gillette, Wyoming). The Hardhats (1-3) defeated the Riders 6-1 in a nine inning contest Wednesday evening at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Kelley earned the win on the mound with a lights-out performance. The right-hander allowed one run on four hits with a strikeout and no walks in 5 innings of work out of the bullpen.

It marked the sophomore’s first varsity win on the bump and Kelley said he found a groove in the middle innings.

“Getting my fastball in early helped a lot,” Kelley said. “I hit the outer zone a lot and being able to control my curveball down, in and out was the key.”

This past weekend at Cheyenne, Post 22 struggled to execute pitches and gave up 22 runs in three road losses. After that series, pitching coach Ryan Klapperich met with his staff and stressed the importance of getting ahead in counts with the fastball.

“It was something we talked about all weekend,” Klapperich said. “Everything builds off of that and we were trying to get these guys comfortable. Almost all of our staff are sophomores, so we’re trying to get these young guys in the mix.”

Atkinson, another sophomore, started the game for the Hardhats and worked his way out of a few tough spots. He pitched three innings and allowed no runs on one hit with a pair of strikeouts and one walk.

“His thing is trying to stay ahead in counts so we don’t get the pitch count up,” Klapperich said. “A lot of times, guys try to get too fine when they’re up in the count and strike guys out, instead of letting guys get themselves out. He worked out of some jams, hung some zeros and I’m proud of him.”

Wyatt Anderson led the way for the Hardhats at the plate and finished the game 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs on a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth. The one-out hit came at a critical juncture for Post 22 and sparked a 3-run inning to give it a 5-0 lead.

“That guy threw a lot of curveballs and I had to get up on the plate and give myself a chance,” Anderson said. “I just had to battle one off.”

Anderson also said he hopes the win on Wednesday night sparks a run for the Hardhats as they prepare for a road stint at Billings this weekend. Head coach Kelvin Torve felt relieved to get the team’s first win of the season out of the way.

“It feels really good,” Torve said. “Gillette is well coached and they always give us trouble. Coming home and beating them is really nice.”

The Hardhats started to gain momentum at the plate in the bottom of the second after a pair of scoreless innings by Atkinson. Kai Jackson led off the frame with a single on full count and advanced to second when Kolby Denke grounded out to first. Phillip Bentz responded with a run-scoring single to bring Jackson home and give Post 22 a 1-0 lead after two innings.

In the top of the third, Gillette threatened with two outs after Mason Drube reached on an E-5 and moved up to second on an E4 as Colson Kluck reached on a fielder's choice. Atkinson worked out of the jam as he forced Cory Shilling to ground out to retire the side.

Post 22 responded with another run in the ensuing frame to make it 2-0. Jackson lifted a ball deep to left field with one out to score Amarian Sailer on a sacrifice fly, before Harrison Good was thrown out at third to complete a double play and end the inning.

The Hardhats blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth inning with three runs on three hits. Zeke Farlee got things rolling with a leadoff walk and stole second. Sailer followed with an infield single and after a pop-up Harrison Good loaded the bases for Anderson with another infield hit.

Then, Anderson delivered a two-run single to extend the Hardhats lead to 4-0 and Alex Dietrich added another run to make it 5-0 after five innings.

Gillette scored its only run in the top of the eighth on a one-run single by Aidan Petersen to cut its deficit to 5-1, but the Hardhats answered in the bottom half on a run-scoring single by Good to make it 6-1.

Nate Kindred came in to close things out for the Hardhats in the top of the ninth and retired the Riders in 15 pitches with a walk and a strikeout.

Jason Fink suffered the loss on the mound for Gillette, he pitched four innings and allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Post 22 returns to the diamond at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Pritz Field in Billings, Montana against the Billings Royals.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

