Some schools, courts closed, but precincts are open for school bond election
Streets were initially just west as snow began to fall by late morning in Sturgis.

 Jim Holland, Journal staff

After originally announcing a two-hour delayed start, Rapid City Schools are now closed Tuesday. The main roads in Rapid City are passable but side roads where plows haven't made it are often blocked by significant drifting.

Belle Fourche, Douglas, Lead Deadwood, Meade County, New Underwood, Rapid City Christian, St. Thomas More, and Spearfish schools are all canceled today.

The Pennington County Sheriff's office announced that "morning testing of the 24-7 Sobriety Program is closed today. Pennington County Administration Offices will open at 10 a.m. Courthouse will open at 1 p.m. Polls open at 7 a.m. as scheduled."

State courts that are closed today according to the UJS website: Fall River, Meade, Lawrence, Butte, Custer.

