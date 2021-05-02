South Dakota 14U hockey team ends bid for national championship

South Dakota’s team of 14-and-under hockey players ended their championship run today against the Alaska Stars in the quarterfinal round of the national hockey tournament. Team South Dakota (Team SD) lost 6-2.

Alaska jumped out to an early lead, scoring less than two minutes into the game. It was the first time during the national tournament that Team SD had not opened a game with the lead. The Stars pressed the action, scoring again with 5:13 left in the first, and Team SD ended the period down 2-0.

“The last three games we jumped off to early leads and today they got the lead on us – which we prepped them for; we know we’re not always going to do that,” said Head Coach Brian Prisbe. “We fought back hard, but that team was good with the puck, good with their sticks, and fast and a solid hockey team.”

The second period saw both teams evenly matched, but an apparent opening goal by Team SD was negated by a referee’s inadvertent whistle. Soon after, Alaska capitalized on the momentum shift, scoring another goal with 5:48 left to lead by three.

Pierre forward Carter Sanderson kicked off the scoring for Team SD with 4:44 left in the second. Aberdeen forward Brady Huff passed to Sanderson, who chipped the puck in backhanded for the goal.