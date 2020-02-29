South Dakota and the Equal Rights Amendment

The Equal Rights Amendment to the United States of America Constitution was Ratified by the U.S. Congress in 1972 and submitted to the States for ratification.
Just one year later, in 1973, it was ratified by the South Dakota Legislature on bipartisan votes in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Democratic Governor Richard Kneip had urged its passage in his State of the State address at the beginning of the Legislative Session.
Senate Joint Resolution No. 1, passed the Senate by a vote of 22 yeas and 13 nays. At that time there were 18 Democrats and 17 Republicans in the Senate.
The House passed the Resolution by a vote of 43 yeas and 27 nays. The House party alignment was evenly divided, 35 Democrats and 35 Republicans. I was the Speaker of the House, and supported the amendment as did Democratic Leader Larry Piersol from Sioux Falls, and Republican Leader Joe Barnett from Aberdeen. Members of both political parties voted for it as well some from both parties who voted against it.
It was not a partisan issue at the time. In 1979, although Dick Kneip was still Governor, the Republicans by a fairly large margin controlled the House, and the Senate. That year the Legislature, in Senate Resolution No. 2, withdrew its previous ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment by a vote of 18 yeas and 17 nays in the Senate, and 43 yeas and 27 nays in the House of Representatives.
It is hard to believe that forty-seven years after South Dakota ratified the Equal Rights Amendment in 1973, the SD Legislature now wants to confirm its opposition to equal rights of women and men. This is not progress but rather absolute nonsense. The women (and men) in this state need to call their legislators and tell them that South Dakota is overdue to again ratify this important U.S. Constitutional Amendment.
Gene Lebrun is a Spearfish attorney and was the South Dakota Speaker of the House from 1973 to 1974 when the ERA Amendment was originally passed.