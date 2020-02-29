South Dakota and the Equal Rights Amendment

The Equal Rights Amendment to the United States of America Constitution was Ratified by the U.S. Congress in 1972 and submitted to the States for ratification.

Just one year later, in 1973, it was ratified by the South Dakota Legislature on bipartisan votes in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Democratic Governor Richard Kneip had urged its passage in his State of the State address at the beginning of the Legislative Session.

Senate Joint Resolution No. 1, passed the Senate by a vote of 22 yeas and 13 nays. At that time there were 18 Democrats and 17 Republicans in the Senate.

The House passed the Resolution by a vote of 43 yeas and 27 nays. The House party alignment was evenly divided, 35 Democrats and 35 Republicans. I was the Speaker of the House, and supported the amendment as did Democratic Leader Larry Piersol from Sioux Falls, and Republican Leader Joe Barnett from Aberdeen. Members of both political parties voted for it as well some from both parties who voted against it.