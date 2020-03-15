South Dakota completes 145 more tests with no new positive results for coronavirus

Another day with increased testing yielded another day without a positive test for the coronavirus in South Dakota.

A day after testing more than 100 with no new positive results, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 145 new negative test results with six tests awaiting results Sunday morning. Only one new positive test has been discovered in the past four days.

The current testing totals include:

Positive - 9

Negative - 327

Pending - 6

South Dakota Counties with COVID-19 Cases

Beadle 1

Bon Homme 1

Charles Mix 1

Davison 1

McCook 1

Minnehaha 3

Pennington 1

Day of Prayer

President Donald Trump called for March 15 to be recognized as a National Day of Prayer.