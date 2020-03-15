South Dakota completes 145 more tests with no new positive results for coronavirus

Another day with increased testing yielded another day without a positive test for the coronavirus in South Dakota.
A day after testing more than 100 with no new positive results, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 145 new negative test results with six tests awaiting results Sunday morning. Only one new positive test has been discovered in the past four days.
The current testing totals include:
Positive - 9
Negative - 327
Pending - 6
South Dakota Counties with COVID-19 Cases
Beadle 1
Bon Homme 1
Charles Mix 1
Davison 1
McCook 1
Minnehaha 3
Pennington 1
Day of Prayer
President Donald Trump called for March 15 to be recognized as a National Day of Prayer.
Gov. Kristi Noem said on Twitter, "On #NationalDayOfPrayer I am thinking about Philippians 4:4-9. God’s word is a guide we need today more than ever before."
Black Hills Home Builders 2020 Home Show Rescheduled for July 11-13, 2020
With the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Black Hills Home Builders Association Board of Directors is concerned for the safety, health and well-being of our members, their employees and the community.
In an effort to take proper measures in limiting exposure and protecting the community, the BHHBA Board of Directors has rescheduled the 2020 Home Show to July 10, 11 and 12.