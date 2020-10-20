South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem cashes in on COVID-19 response, national profile

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is cashing in on nationwide support as coronavirus cases surge in the state.

Noem's campaign committee, Kristi for Governor, raised more than $850,000 between May 17 and Oct. 14 as the governor has risen to stardom in Republican ranks since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's more than six times what she raised in the first part of the year, with donations coming from across the country. In the same May to October time period, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state increased fivefold.

While Noem has faced criticism for refusing to issue lockdowns or mandate masks or face coverings in response to the spread of the coronavirus — and most recently selling campaign T-shirts that read "Less COVID More Hunting" — that's also brought her newfound financial support from people outside of South Dakota.

Noem's most recent campaign filings with the Secretary of State's Office, released Tuesday, shows she saw donations from supporters in at least 41 states and Washington D.C.. In all, she raised about $590,000 from individual donors gifting between $100 and $4,000.