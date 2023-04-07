The South Dakota National Guard promoted Deborah Bartunek of Rapid City, to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters on April 1, 2023. Brig. Gen. Bartunek is the first female general officer for the South Dakota National Guard.

Brig. Gen. Bartunek was recently appointed as the Director of the Joint Staff. She is the principal advisor to Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General, for all joint staff issues relating to domestic operations, support to civil authorities, and homeland defense. Bartunek assumed this position following the retirement of Brig. Gen. Scott Petrik, in March 2023.

After recently returning from a tour with US Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, as the Chief of Operations, Bartunek is excited to work with the Soldiers and Airmen of the South Dakota National Guard.

“I am humbled and grateful for the support from my family and fellow service members,” Bartunek said. “None of us achieve a position like this by ourselves. I’ve had a lot of love, support and friendship from so many.”

Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General said, “Deb has had a wonderful career; she has given so much to this organization and has met every challenge. This is a great day to honor a great Soldier, who has excelled at every turn,”

Enlisting to the National Guard in 1983, Bartunek received her commission to second lieutenant upon graduation from the South Dakota Regional Training Institute in 1991 and was qualified as a transportation officer.

Bartunek was mobilized after the 9/11 attacks as the commander of the 665th Maintenance Company and provided security operations at Ellsworth Air Force Base and Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls in support of Operation Noble Eagle/Iraqi Freedom from January 2003 to January 2005. She was also part of Task Force Rushmore in Panama from September 1992 to June 1993.

Some of her previous military assignments include, 1st Battalion - 196th Regiment commander, 109th Regional Support Group Deputy Commander, Director of Logistics, 196th Regiment Commander, and South Dakota National Guard Director of Human Resources.

Bartunek holds a bachelor’s degree in education from South Dakota State University, Master of Business Administration from Touro University, and a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.