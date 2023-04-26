This week the South Dakota Hall of Fame announced 10 inductees to the class of 2023, five of whom are from the Black Hills. Their life works have helped shape South Dakota with contributions in the medical field, business, agriculture, education, sports and arts and entertainment.

Black Hills inductees include Dr. Robert Arnio of Rapid City, Bruce Bad Moccasin of Rapid City, Gary Mule Deer of Spearfish, Hani Shafai of Rapid City and Adam Vinatieri of Rapid City.

Dr. Robert Arnio is known for his contributions to mental health services in South Dakota. Born into a Deadwood logging family, Arnio founded Psychological Associates of the Black Hills that brings experts in the field to South Dakota to train educators and professionals. He helped craft state and federal legislation to increase the number of qualified mental health providers in South Dakota and mentored medical school students, psychologists, counselors and teachers throughout his career spanning more than 32 years.

Inducted for his impact on economic development and standard of living for South Dakota's Native American residents, Bruce Bad Moccasin's 30-year career includes his leadership of the Indian Health Service as an engineer, and most recently as the Area Director of the Aberdeen Office. During this time he improved funding processes for projects important to South Dakota reservations. The initiatives taken by Bad Moccasin paved the way for connecting tribal leaders and tribal health boards to IHS leadership and Congress. He is a strong advocate of STEM education and the continued education of IHS employees.

Rapid City Central graduate Adam Vinatieri was a kicker for 24 seasons in the National Football League and holds many NFL records including the most points scored, the most made field goals and the most postseason points. He has played in five Super Bowl games of which his teams have won four—two thanks to a game winning field goal by Vinatieri. He has attended football camps held in both Rapid City and Sioux Falls.

President of Dream Design International in Rapid City, Hani Shafai has worked to provide sustainable employment for young professionals and housing for vulnerable South Dakota adults. Born in war-torn Palestine, Shafai understands the importance of human connections and what it takes to rebuild. His company has proven their commitment to improving the Rapid City and supporting the rapid growth of South Dakota's population, the Hall of Fame said in a press release. He is working to fight homelessness in the Black Hills area by helping establish the OneHeart Transformation Campus and expanding services at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission. His efforts also include numerous community healthcare and education projects.

Gary Mule Deer, born in Deadwood, has been a nationally known comedian and country artist for over half a century, has made over 350 television appearances and starred in the first ever HBO comedy special, "Freddie Prinze and Friends." Well-known for charity fundraisers across the country, from benefit concerts to celebrity golf tournaments, Mule Deer regularly gave back to his home state. He has raised tens of thousands of dollars for South Dakota nonprofits including the Spearfish Women's & Children’s shelter, the High Plains Western Heritage Center and Black Hills State University, the Hall of Fame said. Mule Deer is one of the few entertainers to play at New York's Carnegie Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall. Mule Deer was inducted into the Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, the Spearfish High School Fine Arts Hall of Fame and earned the Outstanding Alumnus award from Black Hills State University.

The Class of 2023 will be celebrated at the Honors Ceremony Sept. 8 and 9 in Chamberlain/Oacoma.