South Dakota High Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll

The South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association will be releasing a weekly Soccer Coaches Poll beginning this season. The SDHSSCA plans to release a coaches poll to the media every Monday.
Below is the Week 1 preseason Soccer Coach Poll results conducted this weekend. First games of the season begin Friday.
2021 Pre-Season Soccer Coaches Poll
Boys AA
1. Rapid City Stevens
2. Aberdeen Central
3. O'Gorman
4. Sioux Falls Roosevelt
5. Spearfish
Receiving Votes: RC Central, SF Lincoln, SF Jefferson, SF Washington, Watertown, Brandon Valley, Sturgis Brown, Yankton
Girls AA
1. O'Gorman
2. Brandon Valley
3. Harrisburg
4. Aberdeen Central
5. Rapid City Stevens
Receiving Votes: SF Jefferson, SF Roosevelt, SF Lincoln, RC Central, Mitchell, Watertown, Yankton
Boys A
1. Sioux Falls Christian
2. Tea Area
3. St. Thomas More
4. Vermillion
5. Belle Fourche
Receiving Votes: Groton Area
Girls A
1. West Central
2. Tea Area
3. Sioux Falls Christian
4. Vermillion
5. Dakota Valley
Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More, Garretson, Groton Area