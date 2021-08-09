 Skip to main content
South Dakota High Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll
The South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association will be releasing a weekly Soccer Coaches Poll beginning this season. The SDHSSCA plans to release a coaches poll to the media every Monday.

Below is the Week 1 preseason Soccer Coach Poll results conducted this weekend. First games of the season begin Friday.

2021 Pre-Season Soccer Coaches Poll

Boys AA

1. Rapid City Stevens

2. Aberdeen Central

3. O'Gorman

4. Sioux Falls Roosevelt

5. Spearfish

Receiving Votes: RC Central, SF Lincoln, SF Jefferson, SF Washington, Watertown, Brandon Valley, Sturgis Brown, Yankton

Girls AA

1. O'Gorman

2. Brandon Valley

3. Harrisburg

4. Aberdeen Central

5. Rapid City Stevens

Receiving Votes: SF Jefferson, SF Roosevelt, SF Lincoln, RC Central, Mitchell, Watertown, Yankton

Boys A

1. Sioux Falls Christian

2. Tea Area

3. St. Thomas More

4. Vermillion

5. Belle Fourche

Receiving Votes: Groton Area

Girls A

1. West Central

2. Tea Area

3. Sioux Falls Christian

4. Vermillion

5. Dakota Valley

Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More, Garretson, Groton Area

