South Dakota interim AG dismisses 2 of Ravnsborg's top aides

South Dakota's interim attorney general on his first day in office Tuesday dismissed two of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's top appointees who were involved in the aftermath of Ravnsborg's 2020 fatal car crash.

Ravnsborg was removed from office last week after the Senate convicted him on impeachment charges for his conduct surrounding the crash. Gov. Kristi Noem appointed the lead prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial, Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo, as interim attorney general.

Vargo quickly dismissed Ravnsborg's chief of staff, Tim Bormann, and the Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation, David Natvig, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

Both Bormann and Natvig had earlier this year testified to a House committee weighing impeachment charges. They had also texted with Ravnsborg after the crash.

Bormann accompanied Ravnsborg to the crash site the morning after the crash, when Ravnsborg says he discovered the body of the man he struck for the first time.

Vargo did not give a reason for their dismissal.

The attorney general's office on Wednesday issued a news release saying that Vargo praised the rest of the staff in a meeting and told them he plans no large-scale changes for the rest of his 5-month tenure.

