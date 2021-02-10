South Dakota lawmakers look to prohibit use of chokeholds by police, mandate resistance training

Turmoil around the country between police and their communities prompted a number of law enforcement training bills in the South Dakota Legislature this year.

Senate Bill 135, brought by the Governor's office, would mandate already required general training every two years to include at least two hours of response to resistance training. It was sent to the Senate floor with a do-pass recommendation Tuesday morning. Six of the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee supported the motion, with Sen. Lee Schoenbeck excused.

The bill is one in a cluster of proposed legislation aimed at training law enforcement in the state, including one that would prohibit chokeholds and create a public database for officer misconduct, and another that would add civilian members to the state's law enforcement commission.

Responding to resistance is included in the 40 hours of training already required for certified law enforcement every two years, said Charlie McGuigan, with the South Dakota Attorney General's Office. SB 135 would mandate at least two of those hours are specific to responding to resistance.