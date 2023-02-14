PIERRE — Lawmakers want to prevent their spouses from being employed as registered lobbyists in a bill that was heard and passed out of a Senate committee 8-1 on Monday.

Brought by Sen. Michael Rohl, R-Aberdeen, SB 197 addresses two problems by providing better clarity about the role of legislative spouses and preventing them from having an advantage that other lobbyists and everyday people do not.

Rohl said currently if a legislative spouse is also a registered lobbyist, it can quickly become an awkward situation because legislative spouses tend to have more access to restricted areas and lawmakers. He added there could also be a possible path to bribery in the spouse's role as an employed private lobbyist.

Past legislators must wait two years before they can become registered lobbyists.

Mike Mueller, the husband of lawmaker, Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, is a registered lobbyist for Citizens for Liberty. He's unpaid. Frye-Mueller was temporarily suspended and censored for harassment-like comments she made to a legislative staffer in late January.

At the time the comments were made, the staffer reported Mueller was in the room to to discuss a draft bill, according to the complaint released at the time of a disciplinary committee's investigation into the matter.

Frye-Mueller was reinstated and censured by the Senate on Feb. 1, and SB 197 was introduced the same day, but it's unclear if the timing is directly related.

Rohl also said there's already conflict of interest-type laws for spouses in the liquor industry where a bar owner's spouse cannot own another bar.

The bill would affect lobbyists who receive direct benefits from a lobbying firm, Rohl said.

Sen. David Wheeler was the lone no vote, but did not explain during the hearing why.

The bill now heads to the Senate for discussion and voting. If it passes the Senate, it will go to the House of Representatives.