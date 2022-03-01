South Dakota man, wife find refuge in Romania after fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine

South Dakota native Calvin Jones and his wife, Inga, were safely in Romania on Tuesday after leaving their home in Kyiv, Ukraine. The couple, like millions of others, are now refugees from Ukraine who fled as the Russian invasion began last week.

“I spoke with several people in Kyiv and most of them said emphatically that Putin would never invade Kyiv. Never,” Jones said Tuesday. “A week ago it was the last thing they ever thought would become reality. That’s what most Americans would think today as well. This could never happen to them in their country. Think again.”

Jones is a musician, composer and recording artist who first visited Ukraine in 2012. He began performing concerts there in 2013 and met Inga. The couple married in 2014. Inga was born in Kyiv and still has relatives there, one of whom has been killed in the Russian invasion.

Though Jones travels internationally, he said Kyiv has been the couple’s home base since 2014. They’ve been considering a move to another country, he said, and had spent several weeks in Turkey. They’d recently returned to Kyiv.

On Feb. 24, the couple were awakened about 5 a.m. by “huge thunderous booms and feeling the apartment shake,” Jones said in an interview with the Journal. “My wife got up and didn’t know what to make of it right then. I pretty much figured out this is not good.”

A couple of phone calls confirmed bombs were going off. Jones retrieved their car from a parking lot a couple of blocks away while his wife packed as much as she could. Jones said he was grateful he’d filled their car’s gas tank earlier in the week.

Figuring out the route away from Kyiv was their first challenge. Kyiv is a city on the Dnipro River, with people living on its left and right banks. Six million people live in the Kyiv metropolitan area, Jones said.

“You have just a couple of bridges if you want to go from the left side to the right side,” Jones said. “Everybody was heading west (away from Russia) where they thought it would be safer. The problem was, as I’m thinking about this early in the morning, do I got with everybody else, because I can see traffic jamming. But going the other way is where we heard some of these bombs going off. That’s toward the Russian encampment.”

Jones chose to travel southeast away from the heaviest traffic, to Kaniv, a town with a dam and bridge where he knew the couple could cross the river with less traffic.

“It was counter to what almost everybody did. It was a good decision,” he said.

Getting out of Ukraine and into Romania was largely possible because of a network of friends and others who were able to assist. After getting to Kaniv, Jones contacted an audio mixer he’d worked with who lives in the western Ukraine city of Ternopil.

“Sure enough, he invited me down. He had three apartments between him and his father and mother, and plenty of space so we thought that’s where we were heading,” Jones said.

Along the way, they passed gas stations with huge lines of cars. Fortunately, Jones said, the couple’s car still had enough gas that they could keep driving until they found a gas station with only three or four cars in line, so he stopped there to fill the tank and drive to Ternopil.

“Continuing down the road we could see the end in sight, with Ternopil about 150 miles (away). One huge problem is the road surface conditions in Ukraine. We took the advice of one guy and we got on P32, and I’ll never forget the name of that road. It was Swiss cheese potholes connected by sections of gravel,” Jones said.

The potholes – some large enough for a person to fit into – meant the Joneses in their Fiat could only travel about 5 miles an hour.

“When you start hitting these potholes with your car, it starts hitting the rims and your tires start falling off. We were passing people trying to get through this stuff, which is getting worse and worse, and it’s getting dark,” Jones said.

They passed cars with flat tires and then, with about 75 miles to go, their Fiat succumbed.

“I heard the dreaded sound of something on my car not sounding good at all. My left front tire was shot. So we’re sitting in the dark on a really bad road and trying to find a tow truck in Ukraine on this night of the invasion,” Jones said.

Inga began calling people and a friend called people until a tow truck was located.

“Somehow Inga convinced him to come out from Ternopil. It took him two hours. We needed somebody to carry us over this road,” Jones said.

The man loaded the Joneses’ Fiat onto his truck, telling Jones he was never coming out to P32 again.

The Joneses and their car arrived in Ternopil about 4 a.m. Friday. The couple was able to eat and sleep before figuring out how to get their car fixed.

“Ternopil by that time was far enough away from the conflict that gas lines were not hardly anything. Stores were open, people were doing business. Things hadn’t hit yet,” Jones said. “We were able to get a couple of new tires and the guy had to pound the dents out on both front wheels to get them to be circular again. That’s how beaten these things had become.”

The next challenge was figuring out how and where to cross a border.

“Where’s the best place to do it, and now you have to think about which roads are going to take me there,” Jones said. “The farther you get from Kyiv, the worse the roads are. You need to get some advice.”

Jones said he was fortunate that a friend of the man the Joneses were staying with showed him a map and bad roads to avoid. The Joneses ultimately headed for Sighet, in northwestern Romania, where Christians the Joneses knew were helping on both sides of the border.

“There’s all kinds of things you’ve got to think about. (Information) isn’t readily available. Some of it you can get from the U.S. embassy but really, it’s networking and connecting with people who know people at the border and where to go and how to get it done,” Jones said.

They left Tenopil and arrived in Sighet about 2 a.m. Saturday, gassed up their car and searched for the border crossing. The line of vehicles waiting to cross the border was blocks and blocks long, going around corners and into a residential neighborhood, Jones said. He estimated the line was about 1-1/2 miles long when they got into it, and there was no getting out of line once they were in it.

“We got in line about 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Fortunately, we connected with some folks down there. Around 8 a.m., Inga went to some people’s house to use the bathroom and about 9 a.m. one of these guys from a church comes over and takes my position as driver,” Jones said. “Every 10 minutes, you’ve got to move your car. It gets really long but because of these Christians there, I was able to spent from about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. getting rest and eating. The Christian community was a huge help.”

The Joneses finally got to the border about 1 a.m. Monday but weren’t sure they’d be able to keep their car. People typically are required to show power of attorney documents or are forced to leave behind their vehicles and any belongings they can’t carry, Jones said. Fortunately, the Joneses were only asked for their car registration, which they had, and were allowed into Romania.

“The Romanians are unbelievable. Once you get over the border you’re getting … free SIM cards with data, packets of food, water. They just throwing all this stuff at you and asking if you need a place to stay. The Romanians are opening their apartments to you for free,” Jones said.

One of the men who’d been assisting the Joneses was a refugee who recently crossed the border into Romania. He directed the Joneses to a dormitory-like center where they were able to eat and sleep.

The Joneses’ car troubles persisted and they feared the car needed a transmission, so the next morning they set out to get the car repaired at a Fiat dealership. They found one in a small town near Sighet. Fortunately, the car didn’t needed a new transmission but did have an overheated clutch caused by hours and hours of stop-and-start slow traffic while waiting to cross the border.

The Joneses went to Baia Mare, Romania, a city about 30 miles from Ukraine, where they stayed at a hotel. Their next stop this week is Bucharest, where they hope to obtain an emergency visa for Inga so she can accompany Jones to the United States.

“A friend of a friend said ‘Call this person and talk to this person’ and 20 minutes later we were told, ‘they have an apartment ready for you,’” Jones said. “We’re headed where we have a place to stay so that really is a blessing. We don’t know how long we’re going to be (in Bucharest).”

“If you didn’t have a place to sleep and eat, there’s so many offers by so many people. They are so hospitable here and so gracious. It’s really amazing, and there’s a lot of English speakers here, too. We’re glad we did the border crossing into Romania,” Jones said.

“There’s amazing people here … and I just can’t say enough about the way we have been treated here and welcomed. It’s absolutely incredible,” he said. “People wanting to give of themselves and help you — that is not always common in the world.”

If they can both get to the United States, Jones said they hope to remain until they can determine where in the world they want to live next. Jones was born in Eureka and graduated from high school in Pierre. Though he no longer has any family in South Dakota he still has lots of friends here, he said. Jones hopes to schedule concert dates once he knows when and how long he’ll be in the United States.

Jones said he’s concerned about friends who weren’t able to leave Kyiv and are still in their homes — in some cases caring for ill or disabled family members.

He’s dismayed for plight of some Russian troops, as well.

“One of the worst parts is these paratroopers that were flown over and sent out. They hardly have a chance. They thought they were going on a training mission. These are young kids. They’re cannon fodder,” Jones said.

“It’s just sad to see this waste on both sides and these soldiers. It’s ridiculous what Putin’s doing. He’s meeting really, really, really strong resistance,” Jones said, adding that what Ukraine needs is more weapons to defend themselves and international support.

“The problem is if Ukraine falls to Russia, all of a sudden the Hungarians, Romanians, Slovakians, Polish have a new neighbor and it won’t be Ukraine. It’s going to be Putin, and that’s going to get closer and closer to western Europe if he takes this thing,” Jones said.

“There’s many lessons learned here. No nation is immune from this and I would say nations better take heed,” Jones said. “This can happen anywhere, including the United States.”

