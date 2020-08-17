South Dakota Media releases first football poll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Pierre, Canton, Winner, Viborg-Hurley, Canistota/Freeman and Wessington-Wosley all came on top in the season's first football poll by the South Dakota Media, released Monday afternoon.

Pierre, Viborg-Hurley, Canton and Canistota/Freeman all return as defending state champions.

In Class AAA, Roosevelt got 15 of 18 first-place votes for 86 points, well ahead of second-place Brandon Valley, which received two first-place votes and 67 points. Sioux Falls O'Gorman received one first-place vote and 55 points.

In Class AA, defending state champion Pierre received all 18 first-place votes and 90 points, well ahead of second-place Yankton with 60 points.

Canton received 13 first-place votes and 81 points to lad the way in Class A,k with Tea Area (3, 68 points) and Dell Rapids (2, 58 points) in second and third respectively.

Class 11B power Winner dominated again, with 14 first-place votes and 82 points, to Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan with four first-place votes and 75 points. St. Thomas More was fifth in the first poll with 29 points.

In nine-man, Viborg-Hurley was an unanimous pick in 9AA with 90 points, with Lemmon-McIntosh tied with Bon Homme for second with 56 points.