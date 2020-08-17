You have permission to edit this article.
South Dakota Media releases first football poll
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

South Dakota Media releases first football poll

STM preseason sprints

Players from St. Thomas More compete in an early preseason drill at Terra Sancta. The Cavaliers were ranked fifth in Class 11B in the South Dakota Media poll and fourth in the South Dakota Coaches Association poll, both released on Monday. STM opens at Hot Springs Friday.

 Richard Anderson, Journal staff

Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Pierre, Canton, Winner, Viborg-Hurley, Canistota/Freeman and Wessington-Wosley all came on top in the season's first football poll by the South Dakota Media, released Monday afternoon.

Pierre, Viborg-Hurley, Canton and Canistota/Freeman all return as defending state champions.

In Class AAA, Roosevelt got 15 of 18 first-place votes for 86 points, well ahead of second-place Brandon Valley, which received two first-place votes and 67 points. Sioux Falls O'Gorman received one first-place vote and 55 points.

In Class AA, defending state champion Pierre received all 18 first-place votes and 90 points, well ahead of second-place Yankton with 60 points.

Canton received 13 first-place votes and 81 points to lad the way in Class A,k with Tea Area (3, 68 points) and Dell Rapids (2, 58 points) in second and third respectively.

Class 11B power Winner dominated again, with 14 first-place votes and 82 points, to Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan with four first-place votes and 75 points. St. Thomas More was fifth in the first poll with 29 points.

In nine-man, Viborg-Hurley was an unanimous pick in 9AA with 90 points, with Lemmon-McIntosh tied with Bon Homme for second with 56 points.

Canistota/Freeman was also a unanimous pick in 9A with 18 first-place votes and 90 points, followed by Howard with 64 points and 42 for Gregory. Wall received one vote.

In 9B, four teams received first-place votes, led by Wolsey-Wessington with 10 first-place votes and 77 points, followed by Colman-Egan with six first-place votes and 72 points and Dell Rapids St. Mary's with one first-place vote and third and 51 points. Harding County received one first-place vote and was fifth with 18 points.

The South Dakota Coaches Association also released its preseason poll Monday, with Sioux falls O'Gorman topping Class 11AAA, with Pierre (11AA), Tea Area (11A), Bridgewater Emery/Ethan (11B), Viborg-Hurley (9AA), Canistota/Freeman (9A) and  Colman-Egan (9B) leading the divisions.

Action picks up Friday with nine-man and 11B games, with the rest of the schools beginning Aug. 28.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

Prep Football Polls

Football

South Dakota Media Poll

The preseason South Dakota Prep Media football polls are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class ahead of the new season. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Roosevelt (15);86

2. Brandon Valley (2);67

3. O’Gorman (1);55

4. Harrisburg;29

5. Washington;26

Receiving votes: Lincoln 6, Watertown 1

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (18);90

2. Yankton;60

3. Mitchell;50

4. Huron;38

5. Brookings;20

Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Douglas 5.

Class 11A

1. Canton (13);81

2. Tea Area (3);68

3. Dell Rapids (2);58

4. West Central;29

5. Dakota Valley;19

Receiving votes: Madison 7, Lennox 6, Sioux Falls Christian 2.

Class 11B

1. Winner (14);82

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4);75

3. McCook Central/Montrose;37

4. Sioux Valley;33

5. St. Thomas More;29

Receiving votes: Webster Area 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 4, Mobridge-Pollock 3.

Class 9AA

1. Viborg-Hurley (18);90

T-2. Bon Homme;56

T-2. Lemmon/McIntosh;56

4. Deuel;38

5. Hamlin;12

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 9, Baltic 7, Arlington/Lake Preston 2.

Class 9A

1. Canistota/Freeman (18);90

2. Howard;64

3. Gregory;42

4. De Smet;35

5. Sully Buttes;19

Receiving votes: Warner 11, Britton-Hecla 7, Wall 1, Burke 1.

Class 9B

1. Wolsey-Wessington (10);77

2. Colman-Egan (6);72

3. Dell Rapids St. Mary (1);51

4. Langford Area;29

5. Harding County (1);18

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 15, Herreid/Selby Area 7, Corsica-Stickney 1.

 SDFBCA Pre-Season Coaches Poll:

11AAA

1. O'Gorman (13)

2. SF Roosevelt (9)

3. Brandon Valley

4. SF Washington

5. SF Lincoln

Others: Harrisburg

11AA

1. Pierre (20)

2. Brookings (1)

3. Yankton

4. Mitchell (1)

5. Huron

Others: Douglas

11A

1. Tea Area (9)

2. Canton (9)

3. Dell Rapids (2)

4. Dakota Valley (2)

5. West Central

Others: Madison, Lennox

11B

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (12)

2. Winner (7)

3. Sioux Valley (2)

4. St. Thomas More (1)

5. McCook Central/Montrose

Others: Elk Point-Jefferson, Beresford

9AA

1. Viborg-Hurley (20)

2. Bon Homme (1)

3. Lemmon-McIntosh

4. Deuel (1)

5. Platte-Geddes

Others: Hamlin, Arlington/Lake Preston, Baltic

9A

1. Canistota/Freeman (20)

2. Howard

3. Gregory (1)

4. Sully Buttes

5. Britton-Heccla (1)

Others: DeSmet, Warner

9B

1. Colman-Egan (9)

2. Wolsey-Wessington (6)

3. DR St. Mary (3)

4. Herreid/Selby Area

5. Langford (1)

Others: Harding County, Faulkton Area

