South Dakota Media releases first football poll

Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Pierre, Canton, Winner, Viborg-Hurley, Canistota/Freeman and Wessington-Wosley all came on top in the season's first football poll by the South Dakota Media, released Monday afternoon.
Pierre, Viborg-Hurley, Canton and Canistota/Freeman all return as defending state champions.
In Class AAA, Roosevelt got 15 of 18 first-place votes for 86 points, well ahead of second-place Brandon Valley, which received two first-place votes and 67 points. Sioux Falls O'Gorman received one first-place vote and 55 points.
In Class AA, defending state champion Pierre received all 18 first-place votes and 90 points, well ahead of second-place Yankton with 60 points.
Canton received 13 first-place votes and 81 points to lad the way in Class A,k with Tea Area (3, 68 points) and Dell Rapids (2, 58 points) in second and third respectively.
Class 11B power Winner dominated again, with 14 first-place votes and 82 points, to Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan with four first-place votes and 75 points. St. Thomas More was fifth in the first poll with 29 points.
In nine-man, Viborg-Hurley was an unanimous pick in 9AA with 90 points, with Lemmon-McIntosh tied with Bon Homme for second with 56 points.
Canistota/Freeman was also a unanimous pick in 9A with 18 first-place votes and 90 points, followed by Howard with 64 points and 42 for Gregory. Wall received one vote.
In 9B, four teams received first-place votes, led by Wolsey-Wessington with 10 first-place votes and 77 points, followed by Colman-Egan with six first-place votes and 72 points and Dell Rapids St. Mary's with one first-place vote and third and 51 points. Harding County received one first-place vote and was fifth with 18 points.
The South Dakota Coaches Association also released its preseason poll Monday, with Sioux falls O'Gorman topping Class 11AAA, with Pierre (11AA), Tea Area (11A), Bridgewater Emery/Ethan (11B), Viborg-Hurley (9AA), Canistota/Freeman (9A) and Colman-Egan (9B) leading the divisions.
Action picks up Friday with nine-man and 11B games, with the rest of the schools beginning Aug. 28.
