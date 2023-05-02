South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State University have jointly hired a new sustainability coordinator who will help develop and lead student education and research efforts and drive campus sustainability initiatives.

Maggie Torness is a Black Hills State alum who is finishing her master’s degree at the University of Vermont. She previously worked as a student assistant for the sustainability coordinator at Black Hills State and is now taking on the role for both Mines and Black Hills State. She will split her time between the two campuses.

“I’m trying to be a central place for all the sustainability efforts at both schools," Torness said. "People across these institutions are already doing great work on campus and in the community, and I am working to be that point person who can help amplify the work being done.”

At Mines, Torness will be based in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and will work closely with faculty and students to help funnel grant funding from outside organizations in support of sustainability programs and research, Mines said.

For several years Jim Stone, Ph.D., head of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Mines has been advocating the importance of having a campus sustainability coordinator for the Mines campus, he said.

“With Maggie now on board, this will help us centralize and streamline all of our sustainability activities and efforts — research, classrooms, facilities and student activities — under one domain," Stone said. "We're all looking forward to working with Maggie as we better prepare our students for the sustainability challenges of tomorrow's workforce."

The cost savings associated with sustainability efforts have led industry to increasingly seek interns and graduates who have training in sustainability and environmental stewardship, so Torness said it is vital for institutions to prepare their students in these areas.

“Adopting sustainability practices can result in monetary savings for both industry and institutions, while meeting the growing ethical demands of students and society," Torness said, adding there are many different ways to view the benefits of sustainability such as relationships between the environment, society and the economy. “Creating bridges to tie these systems together can help create efficiencies that benefit people, our communities, our environment and our economy.”