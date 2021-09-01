South Dakota Mines excited to open season at home against Missouri S&T

The South Dakota Mines football team was one of 10 Division II programs that played a fall 2020 season because of the Covid pandemic.
That gave Charlie Flohr and his staff something to go on at 2-2 as they begin their second year Thursday with the home and season opener against Missouri S&T.
Flohr said he is excited to begin his first full season against a quality program such as Missouri S&T. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on Dunham Field at O’Harra Stadium.
“It’s really exciting as a school, as a football program, to have our first game here on campus at South Dakota Mines, and giving our kids the opportunity to play here at home against a very quality opponent,” Flohr said. “I’m really excited for 6 p.m. to get here.”
The Hardrockers last played Missouri S&T, which is now in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, in 2011 and 2012, both losses. As is the case when the Hardrockers face Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Colorado Mines, S&T is primarily known as an engineering school.
“It is a very similar program,” Flohr said. “They have the same academics that we have here with the engineering side of things. Their student athletes go through the same rigorous academics that our kids do.
“You are going to see a very well-coached team that is very disciplined. They are going to go out and compete for 60 full minutes, and that is why I am excited to have the opportunity for them to come up here to see what South Dakota Mines is all about.”
The Miners didn’t play in 2020, but were 7-4 in 2019 and 10-2 in 2018. Flohr said the Hardrockers are going to have to play a “near perfect football game,” to come away with a win.
“Our kids know what our keys to victory are,” he said. “It’s a very good opponent coming in here, and it will give us a true test of where we are at and how much we have grown in the last year, and what things we’ll need to fix for the rest of the season.”
Here’s a look at the Mines depth chart going into the season opener Thursday night.
Quarterback
Redshirt freshman Jayden Johannsen will get the nod as the QB starter, although junior Spencer Zur will get some playing time as well.
“These two guys had a very good camp,” Flohr said. “They showed up every single day willing to compete. They both gave it their best and they got equal reps throughout the course of the fall camp. What made it a very tough decision was they both performed very well, but we ended up making the decision with Jayden starting the game knowing that we have a very quality person like Spencer Zur to come in and maybe give us that spark when we need one.”
Running back
Senior Ahmad Lewis, one of the top running backs in the RMAC (1,945 yards, 121.6 yards per game) is back for another year as he looks to continue his outstanding career as a Hardrocker. “Ahmad has taken that leadership role in mentoring the younger kids in our program," Flohr said. "He is a dynamic player who we feel make those plays when we need to.”
Redshirt-freshman Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez is scheduled to be Lewis’ backup, with sophomore Kaleb Roth also expected to see some action.
Wide receivers/tight ends
The wide receiver position is experienced with seniors Collin Zur, Joe Luebbers and Anthony Ullrich.
“All three of those guys are seniors and have been productive here at South Dakota Mines in the last two or three seasons. When we get those three on the field at the same time they are very productive," Flohr said. "Freshman Isiah Eastman is a young man that we are able to do a lot of things with. He caught the RMAC by surprise last year with the teams we were able to play.”
Rapid City senior Ira Murphey and sophomore Matthew Dietz anchor the tight end positions. “Ira is continuing to get better and better, not only on the line of scrimmage, but also productive within the passing game. Matt Dietz has really change his body and bought in to being a tight end both on and off the ball. All of these kids have given us a different dimension, spreading the ball around when the run game may to be there.”
Offensive line
Junior Grant Smith headlines the ‘Rocker offensive line. Smith, a D2Football.com Preseason All-American, has received looks this fall from NFL scouts, following in the footsteps of graduated Jack Batho IV, who signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this summer before being released.
“Our offensive line, I’m very happy with the growth of those guys have made throughout last spring and this fall, starting with Grant Smith, a returning starter from last year as well as some starts in the 2019 season. He has taken a strong offensive role in our line as well as the offensive unit," Flohr said.
The Hardrockers will go with some youth on the offensive line with freshman center Trevor Griffin and freshman Grant Brehmer, who both got some time last fall. Junior Austin Roth also got some considerable playing time the past two seasons.
“Between the mix of our older kids and our younger kids, that group has really gelled in the last few weeks," Flohr said.
Defensive line/ends
The Hardrockers are missing a couple of outstanding defensive linemen in Bryan Akunna and Michael Retland due to graduation, but are coming back strong with juniors Amire Jones and Otutoa Afu coming into the program. “They have really filled some holes with what our defensive line needs,” Flohr said.
Mines has moved other players around in the D-line for some different looks. At defensive end, Collin Linford and freshman Jarrett Meyer got some playing time last year.
Linebackers
The ‘Rocker linebackers might be the most veteran group of the team, especially on defense, led by junior Kyante Christian, who is at linebacker and defensive line at times. Junior Cole Peterson led the team in tackles last season and juniors Will Carroll and Gavin Chaddock are experienced ‘backers back. Also back is senior Justin Broekmeier, who Flohr said is the one who holds the linebacker group together as he can play all of the positions.
Defensive backs
Among the leaders back in the defensive secondary is sophomore Casey Knutsen, a returning starter at safety, along with junior cornerbacks Tony Monroe Jr. and Kendal Johnson.
“They are big, physical corners we feel are going to disrupt a lot of timing with what the defense is going to do,” Flohr said.
Senior safety Christian Singleton is a versatile player the Hardrockers look to move around a bit again this season. Also back is junior Adrian Eastman, a two-year starter in the program.
Special teams
Knutsen is a rare two-position starter in college football and also a D2Football.com Preseason All-American at punter. He was second in the country in punting last season at 44.2 yards per game.
“Casey is a really good athlete and has a very strong leg. In our punting game he gives us that extra dimension to get the ball and really change field position,” Flohr said.
At placekicker, freshman Connor Taylor will take over the duties from graduated senior Enis Sefa. “He’s really caught our coaches by surprise and he earned the starting spot," Flohr said.
Flohr and his staff brought in 39 freshmen this past season, but he said his veterans will be a big factor this season.
“We’re really trying to mix with our younger kids in to find some depth," he said. "We have a lot of experience coming back in all three phases. It is just a matter of putting it all together and stay healthy during the course of the season, that way we don’t have to rely on those true freshmen coming in and playing a lot of snaps. We want to those guys to come in and try to fill those roles a little bit and let the experience of our older kids take over during the course of the game.”