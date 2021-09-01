South Dakota Mines excited to open season at home against Missouri S&T

The Miners didn’t play in 2020, but were 7-4 in 2019 and 10-2 in 2018. Flohr said the Hardrockers are going to have to play a “near perfect football game,” to come away with a win.

“Our kids know what our keys to victory are,” he said. “It’s a very good opponent coming in here, and it will give us a true test of where we are at and how much we have grown in the last year, and what things we’ll need to fix for the rest of the season.”

Here’s a look at the Mines depth chart going into the season opener Thursday night.

Quarterback

Redshirt freshman Jayden Johannsen will get the nod as the QB starter, although junior Spencer Zur will get some playing time as well.

“These two guys had a very good camp,” Flohr said. “They showed up every single day willing to compete. They both gave it their best and they got equal reps throughout the course of the fall camp. What made it a very tough decision was they both performed very well, but we ended up making the decision with Jayden starting the game knowing that we have a very quality person like Spencer Zur to come in and maybe give us that spark when we need one.”

Running back