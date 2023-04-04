South Dakota Mines received a $750,000 grant on behalf of NASA's Estab­lished Program to Stim­u­late Com­pet­i­tive Research, which funds research into the next generation of lithium-sulfur batteries for use in space technology.

The grant comes following a breakthrough on the Mines campus of a new polymer-biocarbon cathode coating made from corn stalk residues that stabilizes next-generation battery chemistry to nearly double the charging capacity of current technology.

“Improving the power capacity and life of batteries could help NASA power rockets, spacecraft, and habitats on the Moon, and eventually, Mars,” NASA wrote in a press release.

The breakthrough began with the work of Rajesh Shende, Ph.D., on finding new uses for biorefinery waste leftover from the bioprocessing plants, such as those that turn corn into ethanol. Shende and his team of researchers found that agriculture residue such as corn stalks, or stover, could be turned into a battery-grade biocarbon.

Ph.D. students Khang Huynh and Bharath Maddipudi worked with Shende to develop a polymer-coated porous carbon for energy storage applications. In 2020, Weibing Xing, Ph.D., joined the mechanical engineering department at Mines offering his expertise in next-generation lithium batteries.

Xing said lithium-sulfur batteries are widely regarded as the most promising next-generation batteries, despite inherent problems with their chemistry that reduces the ability to store the full amount of energy. At Mines, he began working with the Center for Solid-State Electric Power Storage and the Governor’s Research Center for Electrochemical Energy Storage on the problems with lithium-sulfur batteries.

Shende reached out to mention the possibility that the battery-grade biocarbon his team developed from corn stover might be useful in Xing’s research.

“We thought, what the heck, let’s try it,” says Xing. “We coated a nano-layer of the biocarbon on the cathode of a lithium-sulfur battery. This had never before been done in the world,” Xing said.

To the surprise and delight of the research team, it worked. The battery nearly reached its full theoretical storage capacity.

The unique nano-thin layer of polymer coated biocarbon on the cathode side of the lithium-sulfur battery helps stabilize the chemistry inside batteries and increases their storage capacity. This breakthrough is thanks to the multidisciplinary collaboration and culture at Mines.

The grant, thanks to NASA, allows researchers to continue to study this material and optimize its potential in next generation batteries. The grant also brings in NASA researchers who will work alongside those at Mines and other universities like University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University.

Future research will work on other challenges with batteries including reducing their flammability and continuing to optimize capacity, Xing said. He has several graduate and undergraduate students already working in his state-of-the-art lab on campus.

There is immense commercialization potential in this technology, according to Xing. Graduate students Huynh and Maddipudi are already working on an avenue of commercialization and job creation from one version of the product. The broad range of applications could include everything from large-scale energy storage for power plants to national defense, along with multiple uses in everyday life from cell phones to electric cars.

Thanks to NASA, those future applications also include space travel.

“It’s nice to think that someday material derived from South Dakota corn stalks might be part of the batteries on NASA space missions,” Duke said.