South Dakota Mines wins second place at bladesmithing competition

A team of South Dakota Mines students won second place in a global knife and sword-making competition. Mines was one of 20 international university teams vying for top spots at the 2022 Mineral, Metals and Materials Society bladesmithing competition.

The award-winning sword will be placed in the School of Mines’ Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering display case where it can be viewed by the public.

“The accomplishments of this team add to the proud legacy of 137 years of innovation in our metallurgical engineering department and across our entire campus. This achievement is one example of many that show our students are highly-competitive when pitted against other top research institutions,” said Mines President Jim Rankin.

Every component of the award-winning sword was designed and hand made by undergraduate students. The entry was accompanied by a technical paper, poster and video produced by the team. The sword is heavily inspired by the U.S. model 1860 light cavalry saber and other examples from the same time period.

The sword features a concave fuller that runs half of the blade's length to improve balance and reduce weight without sacrificing strength. The blade's mirror polish is contrasted with a hand-drawn, electro-etched pattern near the hilt.

The guard and pommel were hand carved in wax and were poured from scrap cartridge brass through a shell/vacuum casting process. The handle was made from a hard wood block, hand carved with fluted twists and wrapped in a stingray skin and braided brass wire. The details in the guard, grip, and pommel mimic historical examples from this time period.

The student-forged cavalry saber included modern steel that closely matched historic weapons of this type. The steel required careful testing and documentation prior to forging. The team spent about 110 cycles of heating and hand hammering to forge the blade. They then undertook a unique metal treatment method that involved placing the red-hot sword in molten lead for an hour, which gave the blade a unique steel structure called bainite. This difficult tempering method included liquifying about 200 pounds of lead, which involved taking apart and melting several hundred tire balancing weights in a safe and ventilated environment in the university foundry.

The team cast the brass pommel and guard from a wax model they made by hand. The handle was wrapped in white stingray skin and secured with brass thread. Finally, the team etched a design on the blade using an electro-etching technique. The entire sword-making process is captured in this team-produced video.

Another team of Mines students won third place in a TMS trivia competition, “Materials Bowl,” that featured university teams from around the world. Mines students at the TMS events topped competitors at several universities, including MIT, Purdue, Colorado School of Mines, and many others.

The TMS international bladesmithing competition has been held three times since 2017, and Mines has placed or been given special recognition each time.

