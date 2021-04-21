 Skip to main content
South Dakota National Guard graduates its first female drill sergeant
South Dakota National Guard graduates its first female drill sergeant

Staff Sgt Erin Fagnan

Erin Fagnan

The South Dakota Army National Guard has graduated its first female drill sergeant from the U.S. Army’s Drill Sergeant Academy at Fort Jackson, S.C.

Staff Sgt. Erin Fagnan of Rapid City is the first woman from South Dakota to attend and graduate from the academy. She graduated with honors on April 10, achieving the Commandant’s List, placing her in the top 10 in her class out of 107 students.

Fagnan is a member of the National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion and serves as a drill instructor for the Recruit Sustainment Program that prepares enlisted recruits for basic combat training.

Fagnan has more than 11 years of service in the National Guard and has served as a bridge crew member with the 200th Engineer Company and as a service member and Family Support Program liaison with Joint Force Headquarters. She is also a combat veteran, deploying to Afghanistan from May 2011 to May 2012 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

In her civilian career, Fagnan is an engineer III with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ Drinking Water Program in Rapid City. She is an Aberdeen native who graduated from Northern State University.

