South Dakota National Guard names its warrant officer of the year

The South Dakota Army National Guard has selected Chief Warrant Officer 4 Clinton Store as its warrant officer of the year and recipient of the Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael F. O’Connor Award.

Store serves as an instructor for the Warrant Officer Candidate School with 1st Battalion, 196th Regional Training Institute in Sturgis. Store competed against warrant officers from several of the SDARNG’s major commands.

The CW4 Michael F. O’Connor Award was established in 2000 to recognize the most outstanding SDARNG warrant officer of the past year. Criterion for the award is based on exceptional qualities of technical knowledge, leadership, dedication and initiative.

“CW4 Store has been a member of the SDARNG for more than 20 years with 28 years total (military) service. The experience and knowledge from his years of service definitely make him an asset to our regiment and the entire organization,” said Col. Deb Bartunek, commander of the 196th Regiment.

Store enlisted in the Illinois National Guard in 1993 as a transport operator assigned to the 1-79th Infantry Battalion in Chicago. From 1995 to 2000, he served on active duty with units in Fort Campbell, Ky., and at Fort Carson, Colo. In 2000, Store transferred to the SDARNG’s 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion as an information systems analyst.