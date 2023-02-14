Chief Warrant Officer 5 (retired) Darla Crown of Rapid City was among those honored on Feb. 2 when the South Dakota National Guard presented several awards for distinguished service.

Service members, a family, an employer and a public servant received awards during South Dakota National Guard’s annual Dining Out event in Pierre.

Crown received the Williamson Militiaman Award. The award, established in 1987 by Maj. Gen. Ronald F. Williamson, recognizes an individual who exemplifies the spirit of the citizen-Soldier or Airman as shown by their community leadership, their support of the National Guard and the defense of the country.

Crown began her military service in 1973 with a three-year active-duty tour in the U.S. Army and in 1976, she joined the National Guard. She has served in various assignments throughout her 42-year career and, in 2002, she became the first female to attain the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5. When her National Guard career drew near the end, she was recruited into the Veterans Protocol Program, now known as the Veterans Court Program. This program helps veterans in crisis by providing them a mentor while in the program. In addition to the Veterans Court program, she volunteers on two different board of directors and the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

"Serving my community is an honor. It gives me the opportunity to work with some amazing people," Crown said.

Adjutant General’s Family Award

The Garland-Fennell Family of Pierre received the Adjutant General’s Family Award. This award recognizes family members who support their service members in a truly exemplary manner while managing family, careers or even hardship, all the while not seeking recognition for their sacrifices. The Garland-Fennel family’s support of the South Dakota National Guard Family Readiness Group Program has been a whole family effort. Dan Garland is a member of the 235th Military Police Company of Rapid City. Dan has been in the South Dakota National Guard since 2008 and has served as the unit’s Master Resiliency Trainer and as a Family Readiness Liaison while deployed. He has volunteered 60 hours in 2022 for the Soldier and Family Readiness Group.

His wife, Stef Garland, has been an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Volunteer since 2016 and is currently serving as the ESGR Public Affairs Director. Her volunteer hours serving with ESGR have totaled more than 140 hours for 2022 as well as volunteering over 150 hours as the Soldier and Family Readiness Group Volunteer Advisor during her husband’s 2022 deployment with the 235th Military Police Company.

Dan and Stef’s daughter, Jazmine Fennell, serves as a Youth Council volunteer for the statewide South Dakota National Guard Child and Youth Program, volunteering 95 hours of her time in 2022.

Recruiting Award

Tech Sgt. Briana Kacmarynski was recognized as a top recruiter for the Air National Guard. Kacmarynski was selected as the top non-prior service recruiter in the nation. She had 29 enlistments into the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard. Kacmarynski received a coin from Gov. Kristi Noem and Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette.

Fred Aaron Excellence Award

Lt. Col Dana Limbo, Construction and Facilities Management Officer, was presented with the Fred Aaron Excellence Award. This award was established to recognize the most outstanding facility management team in the nation for 2022. The South Dakota National Guard previously received this award in 2012.

ESGR Pro Patria Award

The Watertown Police Department was awarded the South Dakota Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Pro Patria Award. The Pro Patria Award is presented annually to one South Dakota employer who provides exceptional support to national defense through leadership practices and personnel policies that support employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve. Sgt. Austin Mattson, who works as a patrol officer, nominated his employer for the award. Mattson is currently deployed with the 191st Military Police Company. The staff at the Watertown Police Department recognized that they could do more assist soldiers and their families navigate through the challenges associated with deployments, so they implemented processes to ensure the soldier has a smooth transition from a civilian to a military role and back.