South Dakota one of 35 states to begin requiring 10-digit phone numbers

Mandatory 10-digit dialing takes effect statewide on Oct. 24 when callers must dial the 605 area code and telephone number for all local calls.

The move to 10-digit dialing is part of the Federal Communications Commission’s plan to establish 988 as a three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, much like 911 is used for emergencies.

South Dakota is one of 35 states that uses the prefix 988 and therefore is part of the switch to mandatory 10-digit dialing. Nationwide, 82 area codes in 35 states and one United States territory will be impacted.

“There are 15 states that were not previously using the 988 prefix. South Dakota is one of the states where that prefix is being used (in the Sioux Falls area) so we are one of the states making that transition,” said South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Chairman Chris Nelson.

“The biggest thing folks can do today is to go into their contacts list, go into alarm systems and any devices that may make automated calls and make sure the 605 area code is (programmed) in there,” Nelson said. “That’s what folks should be doing today and being prepared later in October to dial 10 digits.”

