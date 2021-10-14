South Dakota one of 35 states to begin requiring 10-digit phone numbers

Mandatory 10-digit dialing takes effect statewide on Oct. 24 when callers must dial the 605 area code and telephone number for all local calls.
The move to 10-digit dialing is part of the Federal Communications Commission’s plan to establish 988 as a three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, much like 911 is used for emergencies.
South Dakota is one of 35 states that uses the prefix 988 and therefore is part of the switch to mandatory 10-digit dialing. Nationwide, 82 area codes in 35 states and one United States territory will be impacted.
“There are 15 states that were not previously using the 988 prefix. South Dakota is one of the states where that prefix is being used (in the Sioux Falls area) so we are one of the states making that transition,” said South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Chairman Chris Nelson.
“The biggest thing folks can do today is to go into their contacts list, go into alarm systems and any devices that may make automated calls and make sure the 605 area code is (programmed) in there,” Nelson said. “That’s what folks should be doing today and being prepared later in October to dial 10 digits.”
“Be sure to check the settings of things like smart home devices, medical monitoring devices, home security systems, calling networks within companies, and call forwarding or voicemail services, just to name a few,” said South Dakota PUC Vice Chairperson Kristie Fiegen.
“It’s also a good idea to speak with your neighbors, children, parents and grandparents about this change and the need to update their contact lists and technology settings. Those conversations, and possible assistance in making those updates, will help ensure this transition goes smoothly,” she said.
PUC Commissioner Gary Hanson said individuals and businesses should check their websites, personal and business stationery, advertising materials, business cards, personal and business checks, pet identification tags and any other contact information items to ensure the 605 area code is included.
Nelson said phone companies have been educating their customers about the move to 10-digit dialing, and the PUC has twice issued press releases to let the public know about the change. The PUC has received very few questions from the public, he said.
“It’s important to remember that the transition to 10-digit dialing is an essential step in a bigger effort to make vital services and support available to those who need it most. The new 988 dialing code will be available nationwide by July 16, 2022, and will provide a fast and easy to remember way to reach suicide prevention and mental health services,” Nelson said.
Until the 988 code goes into effect next year, the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
South Dakota had the eighth highest suicide rate in the United States in 2019. In 2020, suicide was the leading cause of death among South Dakotans ages 10 to 19, according to sdsuicideprevention.org. The National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline is available seven days a week, 24 hours a day, to anyone who is feeling suicidal or is in emotional distress.