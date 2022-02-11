South Dakota prep basketball scores for Feb. 11

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bismarck, N.D. 48, Pierre 44
Brookings 64, Sioux Falls Jefferson 59
Chester 77, Canistota 58
Crazy Horse 72, Alliance, Neb. 11
Crow Creek 56, Miller 51
Dakota Valley 73, Dell Rapids 47
Deubrook 42, Colman-Egan 39
Elk Point-Jefferson 37, Beresford 29
Faith 62, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 37
Faulkton 52, Langford 41
Flandreau 50, Castlewood 32
Gregory 53, Scotland 34
Hanson 57, Kimball/White Lake 29
Huron 45, Aberdeen Central 34
Lakota Tech 76, Rapid City Christian 51
Northwestern 61, North Central Co-Op 54
Pine Ridge 65, Little Wound 64
Platte-Geddes 57, Bon Homme 49
Rapid City Central 35, Harrisburg 29
Rapid City Stevens 59, Yankton 27
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Highmore-Harrold 20
Sioux Falls Washington 60, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 46
Sturgis Brown 61, Hot Springs 22
Tea Area 46, Lennox 15
Timber Lake 53, Newell 43
Vermillion 66, Irene-Wakonda 43
Wagner 79, Chamberlain 53
Watertown 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 37
Webster 68, Tiospa Zina Tribal 32
Winner 74, McLaughlin 18
Wolsey-Wessington 73, Iroquois/Doland 51
DWU/Culver's Classic
Aberdeen Christian 48, Corsica/Stickney 40
Ethan 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47
Howard 56, Jones County 54
McCook Central/Montrose 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 48
Sioux Falls Christian 39, Belle Fourche 26
St. Thomas More 47, Viborg-Hurley 34
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 70, Huron 52
Alliance, Neb. 55, Crazy Horse 54
Baltic 40, Alcester-Hudson 28
Bennett County 62, New Underwood 54, OT
Bismarck, N.D. 73, Pierre 60
Canistota 73, Sioux Falls Lutheran 35
Chester 74, Freeman 47
Clark/Willow Lake 54, Redfield 34
Dakota Valley 75, Dell Rapids 55
Deubrook 71, Colman-Egan 51
Faulkton 56, Langford 27
Gregory 58, Scotland 42
Harrisburg 85, Rapid City Central 50
Highmore-Harrold 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47
Kadoka Area 37, Jones County 32
Kimball/White Lake 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 24
Little Wound 84, Pine Ridge 69
Marty Indian 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 47
Northwestern 76, North Central Co-Op 32
Philip 76, Hill City 72
Platte-Geddes 66, Bon Homme 52
Sioux Falls Jefferson 61, Brookings 46
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Brandon Valley 40
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 52, Sioux Falls Washington 50
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 81, Watertown 51
Sturgis Brown 42, Hot Springs 35
Tea Area 71, Lennox 64
Timber Lake 62, Newell 47
Vermillion 60, Irene-Wakonda 31
Viborg-Hurley 61, Centerville 43
West Central 75, Madison 65
Wilmot 54, Lake Preston 38
Winner 64, McLaughlin 19
Yankton 59, Rapid City Stevens 46