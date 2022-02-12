South Dakota prep basketball scores for Feb. 12

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alliance, Neb. 75, Oelrichs 15
Brandon Valley 46, Sioux Falls Lincoln 40
Castlewood 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 33
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 57, Little Wound 39
Deubrook 68, Chester 56
Douglas 45, Lead-Deadwood 10
Faith 64, McLaughlin 11
Flandreau 57, Clark/Willow Lake 41
Garretson 56, Elkton-Lake Benton 27
Kadoka Area 46, Bison 40
Lemmon 42, New Underwood 35
Mobridge-Pollock 45, Groton Area 38
Newell 63, Tiospaye Topa 32
Ponca, Neb. 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 24
Rapid City Stevens 48, Harrisburg 38
Sioux Falls Christian 58, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47
Sioux Valley 67, Parker 52
Sisseton 55, Lisbon, N.D. 47
Todd County 45, Miller 33
Tri-Valley 46, Milbank 36
Wall 63, Stanley County 36
Webster 51, Leola/Frederick 33
Yankton 38, Rapid City Central 36
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Canton 55, Madison 53
Castlewood 72, Hitchcock-Tulare 36
Deubrook 68, Chester 57
Elk Point-Jefferson 44, Ponca, Neb. 42
Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Garretson 44
Ethan 60, Menno 40
Flandreau 71, Clark/Willow Lake 53
Flandreau Indian 83, Takini 49
Groton Area 71, Mobridge-Pollock 39
Harrisburg 74, Rapid City Stevens 64
Ipswich 58, Wilmot 44
Jones County 71, St. Francis Indian 47
Kadoka Area 53, Edgemont 17
Lakota Tech 67, Custer 53
Lemmon 66, New Underwood 44
Oelrichs 68, Wakpala 49
Red Cloud 52, Hot Springs 46
Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Brookings 35
Sioux Valley 62, Parker 56
Stanley County 62, Wall 50
Tri-Valley 66, Milbank 57
Webster 52, Leola/Frederick 49
Yankton 59, Rapid City Central 39
DWU/Culver's Classic
Aberdeen Christian 73, Howard 53
Gregory 46, Bridgewater-Emery 42
Hanson 59, Platte-Geddes 39
Lower Brule 75, Freeman Academy/Marion 60
Potter County 71, Viborg-Hurley 47
St. Thomas More 52, Dell Rapids 41
Waubay/Summit 56, Lyman 39
White River 61, Canistota 50
Wolsey-Wessington 52, McCook Central/Montrose 36