South Dakota prep basketball scores for Feb. 12

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alliance, Neb. 75, Oelrichs 15

Brandon Valley 46, Sioux Falls Lincoln 40

Castlewood 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 33

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 57, Little Wound 39

Deubrook 68, Chester 56

Douglas 45, Lead-Deadwood 10

Faith 64, McLaughlin 11

Flandreau 57, Clark/Willow Lake 41

Garretson 56, Elkton-Lake Benton 27

Kadoka Area 46, Bison 40

Lemmon 42, New Underwood 35

Mobridge-Pollock 45, Groton Area 38

Newell 63, Tiospaye Topa 32

Ponca, Neb. 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 24

Rapid City Stevens 48, Harrisburg 38

Sioux Falls Christian 58, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47

Sioux Valley 67, Parker 52

Sisseton 55, Lisbon, N.D. 47

Todd County 45, Miller 33

Tri-Valley 46, Milbank 36

Wall 63, Stanley County 36

Webster 51, Leola/Frederick 33

Yankton 38, Rapid City Central 36

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Canton 55, Madison 53

Castlewood 72, Hitchcock-Tulare 36

Deubrook 68, Chester 57

Elk Point-Jefferson 44, Ponca, Neb. 42

Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Garretson 44

Ethan 60, Menno 40

Flandreau 71, Clark/Willow Lake 53

Flandreau Indian 83, Takini 49

Groton Area 71, Mobridge-Pollock 39

Harrisburg 74, Rapid City Stevens 64

Ipswich 58, Wilmot 44

Jones County 71, St. Francis Indian 47

Kadoka Area 53, Edgemont 17

Lakota Tech 67, Custer 53

Lemmon 66, New Underwood 44

Oelrichs 68, Wakpala 49

Red Cloud 52, Hot Springs 46

Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Brookings 35

Sioux Valley 62, Parker 56

Stanley County 62, Wall 50

Tri-Valley 66, Milbank 57

Webster 52, Leola/Frederick 49

Yankton 59, Rapid City Central 39

DWU/Culver's Classic

Aberdeen Christian 73, Howard 53

Gregory 46, Bridgewater-Emery 42

Hanson 59, Platte-Geddes 39

Lower Brule 75, Freeman Academy/Marion 60

Potter County 71, Viborg-Hurley 47

St. Thomas More 52, Dell Rapids 41

Waubay/Summit 56, Lyman 39

White River 61, Canistota 50

Wolsey-Wessington 52, McCook Central/Montrose 36

