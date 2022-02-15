 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Dakota prep basketball scores for Feb. 15

PrepScoresPhoto

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 57, Watertown 55

Aberdeen Christian 61, Langford 25

Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Florence/Henry 38

Alcester-Hudson 57, Freeman Academy/Marion 34

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 33, Parkston 29

Arlington 67, Chester 47

Bison 66, Wakpala 56

Britton-Hecla 67, Clark/Willow Lake 65, OT

Castlewood 48, Sioux Valley 42

Centerville 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 49

Colman-Egan 58, Lake Preston 28

Corsica/Stickney 51, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 21

Deubrook 63, Webster 61

Edgemont 45, Hot Springs 32

Elkton-Lake Benton 59, Flandreau Indian 23

Ethan 64, Freeman 43

Flandreau 63, Baltic 31

Garretson 55, Parker 22

Hamlin 58, Deuel 19

Herreid/Selby Area 63, Potter County 35

Highmore-Harrold 57, Ipswich 33

Hill City 44, Custer 41

Irene-Wakonda 50, Bridgewater-Emery 48

Jones County 68, White River 57

Kadoka Area 49, Stanley County 35

Lakota Tech 80, Crow Creek 53

Lennox 38, Beresford 23

Milbank 50, Madison 37

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Bon Homme 48

Newell 42, New Underwood 40

Philip 39, Faith 36

Pierre 66, Brookings 48

Rapid City Christian 71, Spearfish 60

Redfield 30, Northwestern 27

Scotland 55, Canistota 44

Sioux Falls Christian 67, Yankton 41

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 64, Harrisburg 35

Sioux Falls Washington 55, Mitchell 18

Sisseton 65, Dakota Valley 62

St. Thomas More 51, Douglas 10

Sully Buttes 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 21

Timber Lake 60, Tiospaye Topa 44

Todd County 70, Little Wound 41

Viborg-Hurley 55, Menno 35

Wall 82, Oelrichs 31

Wessington Springs 47, Kimball/White Lake 31

West Central 65, Canton 39

Winner 59, Platte-Geddes 43

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 62, Watertown 43

Aberdeen Christian 57, Langford 42

Belle Fourche 60, Douglas 56

Bison 68, Takini 54

Brandon Valley 58, Tea Area 49

Burke 76, Colome 55

Castlewood 59, Sioux Valley 52

Chester 72, Arlington 45

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 83, St. Francis Indian 50

Clark/Willow Lake 72, Britton-Hecla 45

Colman-Egan 46, Lake Preston 37

Corsica/Stickney 55, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38

Dakota Valley 89, Sioux City, West, Iowa 41

Dell Rapids St. Mary 63, Centerville 51

Deubrook 57, Webster 45

Ethan 77, Freeman 42

Faulkton 56, Miller 28

Flandreau 78, Baltic 48

Freeman Academy/Marion 65, Alcester-Hudson 23

Garretson 60, Parker 43

Hamlin 71, Deuel 44

Harding County 78, New England, N.D. 44

Howard 49, Canistota 42

Ipswich 66, Hitchcock-Tulare 37

Irene-Wakonda 57, Bridgewater-Emery 43

Lakota Tech 67, Crow Creek 54

Lemmon 61, Faith 55

Lennox 76, Beresford 50

Leola/Frederick 64, Waverly-South Shore 44

Lyman 45, Chamberlain 42

McCook Central/Montrose 57, Tri-Valley 52

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Bon Homme 40

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 76, Great Plains Lutheran 42

Pierre 66, Brookings 48

Rapid City Christian 58, Spearfish 55

Redfield 70, Northwestern 59

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 65, Harrisburg 53

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56, Sioux Falls Lincoln 51

Sioux Falls Washington 71, Mitchell 66

Sisseton 54, Groton Area 53

St. Thomas More 53, Hot Springs 20

Standing Rock, N.D. 55, McLaughlin 54

Stanley County 46, Mobridge-Pollock 36

Sully Buttes 72, Sunshine Bible Academy 32

Timber Lake 67, Tiospaye Topa 29

Tri-State, N.D. 61, Wilmot 52

Vermillion 73, Wagner 31

Viborg-Hurley 59, Menno 27

Wall 62, Oelrichs 58

Wessington Springs 62, Kimball/White Lake 51

West Central 85, Canton 76

Winner 54, Platte-Geddes 50, OT

Wolsey-Wessington 48, Warner 36

