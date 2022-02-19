South Dakota prep basketball scores for Feb. 19

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Brookings 52, Aberdeen Central 51
Huron 60, Rapid City Stevens 57, OT
Sioux Falls Jefferson 34, Sioux Falls Lincoln 31
Sioux Falls Washington 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 43
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 71, Brookings 43
Aberdeen Roncalli 47, Langford 44
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66, Pine Ridge 45
Freeman Academy 69, Burke 60
Lake Preston 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 41
Mitchell 65, Rapid City Central 42
Oelrichs 60, Edgemont 29
Rapid City Stevens 47, Huron 45
Red Cloud 66, Mobridge-Pollock 60
Sioux Falls Washington 75, Sioux Falls Jefferson 68
St. Thomas More 69, Hill City 34
Waubay/Summit 63, Hankinson, N.D. 47
West Central 86, McCook Central/Montrose 42