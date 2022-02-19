 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Dakota prep basketball scores for Feb. 19

  • Updated
  • 0
PrepScoresPhoto

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brookings 52, Aberdeen Central 51

Huron 60, Rapid City Stevens 57, OT

Sioux Falls Jefferson 34, Sioux Falls Lincoln 31

Sioux Falls Washington 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 43

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 71, Brookings 43

Aberdeen Roncalli 47, Langford 44

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66, Pine Ridge 45

Freeman Academy 69, Burke 60

Lake Preston 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 41

Mitchell 65, Rapid City Central 42

Oelrichs 60, Edgemont 29

Rapid City Stevens 47, Huron 45

Red Cloud 66, Mobridge-Pollock 60

People are also reading…

Sioux Falls Washington 75, Sioux Falls Jefferson 68

St. Thomas More 69, Hill City 34

Waubay/Summit 63, Hankinson, N.D. 47

West Central 86, McCook Central/Montrose 42

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

If you want a shooting range, look to private enterprise or form a club and raise the money. Please save the $2.5 million of our tax dollars f…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

I'm so tired of parents thinking they know more about what to teach than the educators. If you don't like what and how the schools teach, home…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News