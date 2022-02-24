South Dakota prep basketball scores for Feb. 24

Boys Prep Basketball
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 55, Little Wound 54
Clark/Willow Lake 78, Webster 47
Crazy Horse 110, Takini 10
Moorhead, Minn. 79, Watertown 53
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Marshall, Minn. 48
Girls Prep Basketball
Marshall, Minn. 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46
SDHSAA Playoffs
Class A
Quarterfinal
Region 1
Florence/Henry 70, Tiospa Zina Tribal 28
Groton Area 40, Milbank 36
Sisseton 69, Clark/Willow Lake 49
Webster 34, Redfield 31
People are also reading…
Region 6
Crow Creek 77, McLaughlin 18
Dupree 63, Chamberlain 48
Mobridge-Pollock 79, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 36
Winner 58, Stanley County 27
Region 7
Pine Ridge 65, St. Francis Indian 54
Red Cloud 82, Little Wound 20
Todd County 67, Bennett County 43
Region 8
Belle Fourche 52, Lead-Deadwood 18
Hill City 50, Custer 46
Rapid City Christian 43, Hot Springs 24
Semifinal
Region 2
Flandreau 50, Deubrook 42
Hamlin 55, Sioux Valley 32
Region 3
Sioux Falls Christian 49, Garretson 32
West Central 68, Tri-Valley 39
Region 4
Dakota Valley 62, Lennox 44
Vermillion 38, Elk Point-Jefferson 30
Region 5
Mt. Vernon 44, Parkston 25
Wagner 48, Hanson 36
Class B
Quarterfinal
Region 1
Aberdeen Christian 50, Leola/Frederick 18
Britton-Hecla 43, Waubay/Summit 42
Warner 56, Northwestern 35
Region 2
Herreid/Selby Area 58, Potter County 41
Highmore-Harrold 66, Lower Brule 54
Miller 56, Faulkton 20
Sully Buttes 67, North Central Co-Op 43
Region 6
Gregory 50, Wessington Springs 38
Platte-Geddes 56, Burke 48
Region 8
Bison 52, Timber Lake 48
Faith 83, Tiospaye Topa 23
Harding County 31, Newell 30
Wakpala 67, Lemmon 62
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Region 3
Castlewood 59, Arlington 43
DeSmet 69, James Valley Christian 36
Region 4
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Ethan 54, OT
Howard 61, Colman-Egan 56, 2OT
Region 5
Centerville 52, Freeman 50
Viborg-Hurley 59, Irene-Wakonda 46
Region 7
Wall 68, Kadoka Area 49
White River 54, Jones County 42