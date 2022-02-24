 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Dakota prep basketball scores for Feb. 24

Boys Prep Basketball

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 55, Little Wound 54

Clark/Willow Lake 78, Webster 47

Crazy Horse 110, Takini 10

Moorhead, Minn. 79, Watertown 53

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Marshall, Minn. 48

Girls Prep Basketball

Marshall, Minn. 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

SDHSAA Playoffs

Class A

Quarterfinal

Region 1

Florence/Henry 70, Tiospa Zina Tribal 28

Groton Area 40, Milbank 36

Sisseton 69, Clark/Willow Lake 49

Webster 34, Redfield 31

Region 6

Crow Creek 77, McLaughlin 18

Dupree 63, Chamberlain 48

Mobridge-Pollock 79, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 36

Winner 58, Stanley County 27

Region 7

Pine Ridge 65, St. Francis Indian 54

Red Cloud 82, Little Wound 20

Todd County 67, Bennett County 43

Region 8

Belle Fourche 52, Lead-Deadwood 18

Hill City 50, Custer 46

Rapid City Christian 43, Hot Springs 24

Semifinal

Region 2

Flandreau 50, Deubrook 42

Hamlin 55, Sioux Valley 32

Region 3

Sioux Falls Christian 49, Garretson 32

West Central 68, Tri-Valley 39

Region 4

Dakota Valley 62, Lennox 44

Vermillion 38, Elk Point-Jefferson 30

Region 5

Mt. Vernon 44, Parkston 25

Wagner 48, Hanson 36

Class B

Quarterfinal

Region 1

Aberdeen Christian 50, Leola/Frederick 18

Britton-Hecla 43, Waubay/Summit 42

Warner 56, Northwestern 35

Region 2

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Potter County 41

Highmore-Harrold 66, Lower Brule 54

Miller 56, Faulkton 20

Sully Buttes 67, North Central Co-Op 43

Region 6

Gregory 50, Wessington Springs 38

Platte-Geddes 56, Burke 48

Region 8

Bison 52, Timber Lake 48

Faith 83, Tiospaye Topa 23

Harding County 31, Newell 30

Wakpala 67, Lemmon 62

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Region 3

Castlewood 59, Arlington 43

DeSmet 69, James Valley Christian 36

Region 4

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Ethan 54, OT

Howard 61, Colman-Egan 56, 2OT

Region 5

Centerville 52, Freeman 50

Viborg-Hurley 59, Irene-Wakonda 46

Region 7

Wall 68, Kadoka Area 49

White River 54, Jones County 42

