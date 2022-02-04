 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

South Dakota prep basketball scores for Feb. 4

  • 0
PrepScoresPhoto

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 62, Iroquois/Doland 28

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60, Colome 29

Arlington 47, Deubrook 45

Bridgewater-Emery 49, Gayville-Volin 26

Britton-Hecla 43, Milbank 37

Colman-Egan 44, Estelline/Hendricks 34

DeSmet 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 30

Edgemont 61, Newell 45

Ethan 65, Kimball/White Lake 33

Flandreau 67, Sioux Valley 54

Great Plains Lutheran 49, Wilmot 39

Harrisburg 40, Aberdeen Central 38, OT

Hitchcock-Tulare 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 26

Little Wound 58, McLaughlin 15

People are also reading…

Lower Brule 51, Flandreau Indian 22

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Chamberlain 35

Parkston 56, Gregory 44

Rapid City Central 47, Brandon Valley 46

Rapid City Christian 47, Chadron, Neb. 45

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 50, Rapid City Stevens 36

Sioux Falls Washington 50, Watertown 19

St. Thomas More 40, Winner 28

Sully Buttes 61, Potter County 34

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 70, Marty Indian 62, 2OT

Viborg-Hurley 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 13

Wall 60, Kadoka Area 50

Waubay/Summit 60, Northwestern 45

West Central 66, Madison 19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 56, Harrisburg 51

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 61, Colome 48

Avon 49, Bon Homme 33

Bison 44, McIntosh 38

Bridgewater-Emery 57, Gayville-Volin 42

Deubrook 82, Arlington 58

Dupree 79, Tiospaye Topa 61

Edgemont 33, Newell 32

Ethan 64, Kimball/White Lake 45

Faith 57, Harding County 47

Freeman Academy/Marion 57, Viborg-Hurley 42

Garretson 55, McCook Central/Montrose 38

Lakota Tech 84, Hill City 68

Langford 52, Redfield 35

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Chamberlain 38

Parkston 56, Gregory 54

Pierre 61, Yankton 55

Potter County 72, Sully Buttes 57

Rapid City Central 47, Brandon Valley 46

Rapid City Christian 54, Chadron, Neb. 50

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Rapid City Stevens 53

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Mitchell 54

Sioux Falls Washington 68, Watertown 64

Timber Lake 49, Lemmon 45

Tiospa Zina Tribal 55, Deuel 51

Wakpala 64, Takini 63

Wall 67, Kadoka Area 55

Waubay/Summit 67, Northwestern 50

Webster 64, Sisseton 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland vs. Sioux Falls Lutheran, ppd.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

No more campgrounds or any other development until we are given a chance to decide what Custer State Park is to look like going into the futur…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

South Dakota is not a playground for out-of-state visitors. It is home to wide open spaces, over 4 million cows, wildlife, and hardworking peo…

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mandates labor pacts on big federal projects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News