South Dakota prep basketball scores for Feb. 4

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 62, Iroquois/Doland 28
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60, Colome 29
Arlington 47, Deubrook 45
Bridgewater-Emery 49, Gayville-Volin 26
Britton-Hecla 43, Milbank 37
Colman-Egan 44, Estelline/Hendricks 34
DeSmet 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 30
Edgemont 61, Newell 45
Ethan 65, Kimball/White Lake 33
Flandreau 67, Sioux Valley 54
Great Plains Lutheran 49, Wilmot 39
Harrisburg 40, Aberdeen Central 38, OT
Hitchcock-Tulare 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 26
Little Wound 58, McLaughlin 15
Lower Brule 51, Flandreau Indian 22
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Chamberlain 35
Parkston 56, Gregory 44
Rapid City Central 47, Brandon Valley 46
Rapid City Christian 47, Chadron, Neb. 45
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 50, Rapid City Stevens 36
Sioux Falls Washington 50, Watertown 19
St. Thomas More 40, Winner 28
Sully Buttes 61, Potter County 34
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 70, Marty Indian 62, 2OT
Viborg-Hurley 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 13
Wall 60, Kadoka Area 50
Waubay/Summit 60, Northwestern 45
West Central 66, Madison 19
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 56, Harrisburg 51
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 61, Colome 48
Avon 49, Bon Homme 33
Bison 44, McIntosh 38
Bridgewater-Emery 57, Gayville-Volin 42
Deubrook 82, Arlington 58
Dupree 79, Tiospaye Topa 61
Edgemont 33, Newell 32
Ethan 64, Kimball/White Lake 45
Faith 57, Harding County 47
Freeman Academy/Marion 57, Viborg-Hurley 42
Garretson 55, McCook Central/Montrose 38
Lakota Tech 84, Hill City 68
Langford 52, Redfield 35
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Chamberlain 38
Parkston 56, Gregory 54
Pierre 61, Yankton 55
Potter County 72, Sully Buttes 57
Rapid City Central 47, Brandon Valley 46
Rapid City Christian 54, Chadron, Neb. 50
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Rapid City Stevens 53
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Mitchell 54
Sioux Falls Washington 68, Watertown 64
Timber Lake 49, Lemmon 45
Tiospa Zina Tribal 55, Deuel 51
Wakpala 64, Takini 63
Wall 67, Kadoka Area 55
Waubay/Summit 67, Northwestern 50
Webster 64, Sisseton 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland vs. Sioux Falls Lutheran, ppd.