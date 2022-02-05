 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Dakota prep basketball scores for Feb. 5

PrepScoresPhoto

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Arlington 57, Great Plains Lutheran 23

Belle Fourche 55, Custer 44

Bennett County 57, Hay Springs, Neb. 46

Beresford 46, Alcester-Hudson 44

Brookings 53, Douglas 38

Canistota 42, Gayville-Volin 35

Deubrook 64, Hitchcock-Tulare 34

Florence/Henry 60, Warner 23

Hot Springs 39, Lead-Deadwood 33

Huron 56, Sioux Falls Jefferson 55

Irene-Wakonda 35, Menno 21

James Valley Christian 41, Estelline/Hendricks 34

Mobridge-Pollock 53, Todd County 48

Rapid City Stevens 44, Brandon Valley 36

Red Cloud 68, Spearfish 45

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 70, Rapid City Central 47

Todd County 70, Stanley County 48

Wagner 62, Avon 49

Wakpala 104, Crazy Horse 13

Wessington Springs 49, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 31

Wilmot 39, Langford 34

Wolsey-Wessington 40, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 29

Dak XII/NEC Conference Clash

Aberdeen Roncalli 55, West Central 52

Dell Rapids 65, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52

Lennox 45, Milbank 29

Madison 47, Deuel 39

Sioux Falls Christian 53, Parkston 44

Tea Area 56, Groton Area 21

Tri-Valley 65, Clark/Willow Lake 50

Vermillion 52, Sisseton 43

Highmore-Harrold Classic

Jones County 54, Herreid/Selby Area 25

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Arlington 63, Great Plains Lutheran 62

Belle Fourche 48, Custer 38

Beresford 71, Alcester-Hudson 35

Canistota 63, Gayville-Volin 49

Clark/Willow Lake 60, Groton Area 47

Crazy Horse 80, St. Francis Indian 60

Crow Creek 69, Pine Ridge 67

Deubrook 67, Hitchcock-Tulare 38

Douglas 66, Brookings 63, OT

Langford 40, Wilmot 31

Menno 42, Irene-Wakonda 41

Milbank 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 35

Rapid City Stevens 54, Brandon Valley 45

Red Cloud 71, Spearfish 70

Sioux Falls Jefferson 76, Huron 62

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61, Wessington Springs 51

Wagner 75, Avon 34

Winner 59, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 26

Wolsey-Wessington 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 22

Highmore Classic

Burke 61, Highmore-Harrold 55

Gregory 66, Herreid/Selby Area 42

Jones County 63, North Central Co-Op 31

Lemmon 53, Harding County 45

Philip 62, Leola/Frederick 34

Sanford Pentagon Classic

DeSmet 36, St. Thomas More 30

Lyman 65, Florence/Henry 42

Moorhead, Minn. 68, Tea Area 56

Viborg-Hurley 48, Corsica/Stickney 37

West Central 81, Lakota Tech 58

White River 64, Sioux Valley 62

