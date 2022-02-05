South Dakota prep basketball scores for Feb. 5

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 57, Great Plains Lutheran 23
Belle Fourche 55, Custer 44
Bennett County 57, Hay Springs, Neb. 46
Beresford 46, Alcester-Hudson 44
Brookings 53, Douglas 38
Canistota 42, Gayville-Volin 35
Deubrook 64, Hitchcock-Tulare 34
Florence/Henry 60, Warner 23
Hot Springs 39, Lead-Deadwood 33
Huron 56, Sioux Falls Jefferson 55
Irene-Wakonda 35, Menno 21
James Valley Christian 41, Estelline/Hendricks 34
Mobridge-Pollock 53, Todd County 48
Rapid City Stevens 44, Brandon Valley 36
Red Cloud 68, Spearfish 45
People are also reading…
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 70, Rapid City Central 47
Todd County 70, Stanley County 48
Wagner 62, Avon 49
Wakpala 104, Crazy Horse 13
Wessington Springs 49, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 31
Wilmot 39, Langford 34
Wolsey-Wessington 40, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 29
Dak XII/NEC Conference Clash
Aberdeen Roncalli 55, West Central 52
Dell Rapids 65, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52
Lennox 45, Milbank 29
Madison 47, Deuel 39
Sioux Falls Christian 53, Parkston 44
Tea Area 56, Groton Area 21
Tri-Valley 65, Clark/Willow Lake 50
Vermillion 52, Sisseton 43
Highmore-Harrold Classic
Jones County 54, Herreid/Selby Area 25
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 63, Great Plains Lutheran 62
Belle Fourche 48, Custer 38
Beresford 71, Alcester-Hudson 35
Canistota 63, Gayville-Volin 49
Clark/Willow Lake 60, Groton Area 47
Crazy Horse 80, St. Francis Indian 60
Crow Creek 69, Pine Ridge 67
Deubrook 67, Hitchcock-Tulare 38
Douglas 66, Brookings 63, OT
Langford 40, Wilmot 31
Menno 42, Irene-Wakonda 41
Milbank 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 35
Rapid City Stevens 54, Brandon Valley 45
Red Cloud 71, Spearfish 70
Sioux Falls Jefferson 76, Huron 62
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61, Wessington Springs 51
Wagner 75, Avon 34
Winner 59, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 26
Wolsey-Wessington 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 22
Highmore Classic
Burke 61, Highmore-Harrold 55
Gregory 66, Herreid/Selby Area 42
Jones County 63, North Central Co-Op 31
Lemmon 53, Harding County 45
Philip 62, Leola/Frederick 34
Sanford Pentagon Classic
DeSmet 36, St. Thomas More 30
Lyman 65, Florence/Henry 42
Moorhead, Minn. 68, Tea Area 56
Viborg-Hurley 48, Corsica/Stickney 37
West Central 81, Lakota Tech 58
White River 64, Sioux Valley 62