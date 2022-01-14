 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

South Dakota prep basketball scores for Jan. 14

  • Updated
  • 0
PrepScoresPhoto

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Herreid/Selby Area 42, Linton/HMB, N.D. 39

Mitchell 45, Pierre 41

New Underwood 56, Timber Lake 50

Philip 69, Colome 20

Rapid City Stevens 74, Campbell County, Wyo. 38

Tri-State, N.D. 69, Waubay/Summit 31

West Central 64, St. Thomas More 42

West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hot Springs 65, Oelrichs 38

Moorcroft, Wyo. 50, Newell 34

Semifinal

Faith 36, Upton, Wyo. 33

Wall 46, Edgemont 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

People are also reading…

Lisbon, N.D. vs. Sisseton, ppd.

Ponca, Neb. vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Santee, Neb. vs. Takini, ppd.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Belle Fourche 62, Redfield 51

Corsica/Stickney 79, Kimball/White Lake 59

Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D. 86, Bison 15

Gregory 56, Burke 52

Mott-Regent, N.D. 86, Bison 15

Rapid City Stevens 79, Campbell County, Wyo. 57

Sioux Falls Washington 70, Sioux Falls Jefferson 64

Jones County Invite

Consolation Semifinal

Colome 60, Jones County 57, OT

Semifinal

Lyman 41, Stanley County 28

White River 75, Philip 52

West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Moorcroft, Wyo. 53, Newell 24

Wall 66, Edgemont 29

Semifinal

Faith 62, Upton, Wyo. 61

Hot Springs 47, New Underwood 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ponca, Neb. vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Santee, Neb. vs. Takini, ppd.

Sisseton vs. Hankinson, N.D., ppd.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News