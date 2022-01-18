South Dakota prep basketball scores for Jan. 18

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 41, Faulkton 37
Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Miller 31
Baltic 61, McCook Central/Montrose 50
Belle Fourche 58, Hill City 50
Britton-Hecla 45, Tiospa Zina Tribal 42
Castlewood 56, Dell Rapids St. Mary 37
Centerville 47, Freeman 33
Chamberlain 55, Gregory 44
Colman-Egan 42, Arlington 40
Corsica/Stickney 61, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38
Deubrook 56, Alcester-Hudson 34
Ellendale, N.D. 41, Leola/Frederick 36
Flandreau 58, Deuel 19
Florence/Henry 67, Webster 32
Hamlin 74, DeSmet 47
Hanson 53, Howard 37
Huron 55, Brookings 37
Irene-Wakonda 47, Scotland 42
Kimball/White Lake 55, Bridgewater-Emery 52
Lennox 47, Parker 16
Milbank 59, Waubay/Summit 25
Mott-Regent, N.D. 51, Bison 37
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Redfield 23
New Underwood 39, Little Wound 34
Philip 45, Lower Brule 44
Pierre 55, Douglas 14
Platte-Geddes 52, Burke 35
Sioux Falls Christian 50, Garretson 32
Sioux Falls Jefferson 46, Yankton 42
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 78, Aberdeen Central 40
Sioux Falls Washington 64, Marshall, Minn. 58
Sioux Valley 86, Chester 53
Sully Buttes 54, Timber Lake 41
Tea Area 55, Beresford 25
Todd County 65, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 29
Tri-State, N.D. 54, Wilmot 29
Vermillion 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 41, OT
Viborg-Hurley 58, Avon 23
Wagner 61, O'Neill, Neb. 14
Wall 46, Custer 39
West Central 73, Dell Rapids 23
White River 65, Lyman 28
281 Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hitchcock-Tulare 46, Sunshine Bible Academy 8
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Wessington Springs 39
Semifinal
Highmore-Harrold 58, Iroquois/Doland 35
Wolsey-Wessington 46, James Valley Christian 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lisbon, N.D. vs. Sisseton, ppd.
McIntosh vs. Wakpala, ppd.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 58, Faulkton 54
Bowman County, N.D. 77, Harding County 64
Colome 48, Jones County 39
DeSmet 75, Hamlin 57
Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Castlewood 50
Deubrook 71, Alcester-Hudson 42
Ellendale, N.D. 60, Leola/Frederick 29
Estelline/Hendricks 81, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 76, OT
Flandreau 77, Deuel 56
Freeman Academy/Marion 71, Canistota 55
Gayville-Volin 50, Colman-Egan 39
Great Plains Lutheran 58, Waverly-South Shore 51
Howard 50, Hanson 41
Ipswich 68, North Central Co-Op 33
Irene-Wakonda 57, Scotland 54, OT
Lennox 74, Chamberlain 55
Mitchell Christian 61, Sioux Falls Lutheran 37
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Redfield 52
Northwestern 55, Warner 42
O'Neill, Neb. 83, Wagner 43
Potter County 76, Herreid/Selby Area 60
Sioux Falls Jefferson 66, Yankton 61
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Huron 44
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 67, Aberdeen Central 37
Sioux Falls Washington 58, Marshall, Minn. 54
Sioux Valley 67, Chester 51
Tiospa Zina Tribal 71, Britton-Hecla 63
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 65, Bon Homme 60
Vermillion 66, Elk Point-Jefferson 48
Viborg-Hurley 52, Avon 34
Waubay/Summit 65, Milbank 46
281 Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Highmore-Harrold 64, Iroquois/Doland 36
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 18
Semifinal
Wessington Springs 48, James Valley Christian 45
Wolsey-Wessington 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 33
PAC Conference Tournament
Edgemont 40, Crawford, Neb. 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
McIntosh vs. Wakpala, ppd.
Timber Lake vs. Sully Buttes, ppd.