South Dakota prep basketball scores for Jan. 21 tktk

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 60, Hot Springs 29
Brandon Valley 43, Pierre 41
Burke 70, Bennett County 40
Castlewood 51, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 40
Dakota Valley 61, Tri-Valley 47
Deubrook 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46
Flandreau 67, McCook Central/Montrose 35
Freeman 45, Menno 40
Hamlin 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 27
Hanson 70, Canistota 28
Huron 55, Spearfish 38
Lake Preston 44, Langford 22
Lennox 46, Platte-Geddes 37
Mitchell 56, Sturgis Brown 39
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Kimball/White Lake 37
Rapid City Central 44, Brookings 36
Rapid City Stevens 50, Watertown 29
Sioux Falls Christian 53, Madison 25
Sioux Valley 57, Dell Rapids 31
Sisseton 67, Deuel 29
Vermillion 63, Garretson 38
Viborg-Hurley 56, Baltic 54
Webster 53, Great Plains Lutheran 42
LMC Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Bison 62, Tiospaye Topa 23
Lemmon 63, McIntosh 17
Semifinal
Dupree 46, Harding County 35
Faith 52, Timber Lake 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Britton-Hecla vs. Warner, ppd.
Flandreau Indian vs. Lower Brule, ppd.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Beresford 71, Canton 68, OT
Brandon Valley 60, Pierre 57, OT
Castlewood 83, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55
Chamberlain 83, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 58
Custer 64, Hill City 44
Dakota Valley 66, Tri-Valley 32
Edgemont 57, Hay Springs, Neb. 47
Flandreau 71, McCook Central/Montrose 53
Gayville-Volin 52, Colome 45
Huron 72, Spearfish 64
Kadoka Area 42, Jones County 37
Lennox 57, Platte-Geddes 52
Lower Brule 102, Omaha Nation, Neb. 46
Milbank 47, Florence/Henry 44
Mitchell 59, Sturgis Brown 29
Philip 62, Bennett County 51
Rapid City Central 47, Brookings 45
Sioux Falls Christian 50, Madison 34
Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Harrisburg 48
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 73, Yankton 42
Tiospa Zina Tribal 55, Hamlin 52
Vermillion 53, Garretson 44
Viborg-Hurley 53, Baltic 51
Watertown 61, Rapid City Stevens 51
Webster 68, Aberdeen Roncalli 39
Wilmot 43, Waverly-South Shore 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Britton-Hecla vs. Warner, ppd.
Flandreau Indian vs. Lower Brule, ppd.
Groton Area vs. Clark/Willow Lake, ppd.